This week’s team of the week is, of course, Origin truncated.

Losing the top 30 or so Australian players from the comp has a major effect – as evidenced by the results – but it also opens doors for the lesser known lights, debutants and old guys thrown on the rep scrapheap.

We got a host of newbies, each a victory for countless family and friends. Xavier Va’a scored with his first touch in first grade, Harrison Hassett didn’t take much longer and Joash Papalii not more than that.

From reserve grade, guys like Dean Hawkins and Kurt Donoghoe got to impress and old blokes like James Tedesco just keep on keeping on. Let’s start there.

James Tedesco (Roosters)

The Roosters were well down on troops against Cronulla – and even further down on experience. They needed their veterans to show up.

Step forward James Tedesco. He might have been entitled to sulk after a snub from the Blues, especially given Teddy’s excellent form this year, but instead, he turned in a classic performance.

Though he wasn’t credited with an assist, Tedesco was central to several tries – including the pick of the bunch, a lovely piece of razzle dazzle with a backhanded offload for Hugo Savala.

Lehi Hopoate (Manly)

There were few standouts for Manly in a disappointing defeat, but Lehi Hopoate can hold his head high. The winger is averaging 200m with ball in hand, pretty remarkable given his size, and scored two tries as well.

The turning point of the game was his disallowed try in the second half, which could have given the Sea Eagles a lift back into the game. It was correctly ruled out, but that Hopoate even made it a question was outstanding, and it would have been one of the tries of the year if awarded.

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters)

Back in the centres, the former rugby union international was exceptional. By playing one in, he no longer has to field high balls – a major weakness – and can use his passing skill, as he did to great effect for two tries.

The pass that released Dom Young for the aforementioned Savala try was brilliant, and showed great courage as Nawaqanitawase was crunched high by Ronaldo Mulitalo in the process.

It will be interesting to see how things change next week when everyone is available, because Trent Robinson has a question on his hands.

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Another week, another exceptional performance from the Burnley man. Farnworth is usually about the Dolphins best, and even more so when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is out.

This week he crashed out his usual metres, scored his customary try and managed five tackle breaks – actually a bit of an off night, but still the best centre in the league.

Daniel Tupou (Roosters)

If James Tedesco stood up, Tupou leapt. The veteran winger set the tone for the Chooks with two towering catches, giving his side a lead they would never relinquish.

Remember, this is a guy they were all set on getting rid of a year ago, overstocked with backs and looking to get new blood into the team.

But Tupou is a champion and remains as such, notching tries number 168 and 169 in Easts colours en route to a man of the match performance.

Jamal Fogarty (Raiders)

The Raiders 7 sneaks in at 6, simply because he has to be in the side. His side’s win was all about grit in what was a pretty poor quality game, defined by stoppages more than free-flowing footy.

The crucial moment was Fogarty’s try in the second half, turning a half chance from Ata Mariota into four points. It was part smarts, in that he anticipated what might happen, and part determination, as the halfback was up around the footy and ready to go.

Dean Hawkins (Parramatta)

‘Footy Dean’ is a much-maligned player, dumped by the Bunnies and then by the Eels in consecutive seasons.

This was by far his best game in the NRL, with clever kicking that consistently forced the Sea Eagles to truck it back from deep. Parra’s plan was to keep the ball in play for long periods and tire the Manly middles out, which was contingent on the halfback doing his bit.

Hawkins went better than that – he did the boring stuff, but also added flair with our try assists, including great sleight of hand to get Jack Williams over.

Joe Tapine (Raiders)

There were times in Sunday’s game where it appeared Joe Tapine thought he was the referee rather than Canberra’s captain, spending half of the game discussing the rules with Adam Gee.

While he skated on thin ice at times, it was all part of a wider plan to niggle and break up the match, all of which played into the Raiders’ hands.

When it came to play footy, Tapine was there too. His period early in the second half was decisive and contributed massively to the middles tiring enough for Fogarty’s try to occur.

From there out, it was all about defence – and when the Raiders are involved, that’s only likely to end one way.

Kurt Donoghoe (Dolphins)

Way back in the dim and distant past, your columnist broke his nose in the second tackle of a game playing for Leeds University. It really, really hurt, and stopped bleeding about an hour after full time.

This is salient information because Kurt Donoghoe did the same eight minutes into the Dolphins win over Canterbury, before turning in a legendary NRL performance.

I played on too, but a BUCS match against Trinity All Saints is a slightly different level to facing the current NRL leaders, and while I wheezed from ruck to ruck trying to avoid ever making a tackle, Donoghoe was about the best on ground in a famous win.

His try at the end was one of the most popular of the year, not least among his teammates, who knew what pain he was in.

Junior Paulo (Parramatta)

Big Junz, as Parra insisted on calling him, was in Game 200 this weekend. He didn’t come to lose.

This was like peak Paulo in the Brad Arthur era, with the prop liberated to play with the ball a lot more than he has on other occasions this year, and in the absence of Mitch Moses, to provide the leadership his team needed.

Paulo went over an hour in the middle, took the ball deep into the line and created space elsewhere that caused multiple line breaks in the centre of the field.

Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta)

The Fijian backrower is almost a man out of time at the Eels. A bustling, offloading forward, he arrived at the club slightly too late to get involved with what Parra did previously. It’s a shame, as it would have suited him down to the ground.

On Friday, Kautoga managed to best a stellar Manly edge of Haumole Olakau’atu and Reuben Garrick, consistently bending the line and winning the floor. It didn’t always pay off on his side, but it scrambled enough Sea Eagles that gaps appeared elsewhere.

Dylan Lucas (Knights)

The Knights have been rubbish all year, but Lucas has been one of the brightest spots in a failing team.

This weekend was about his best game in the top grade, scoring a hat trick that was all about hard running and sensing an opportunity.

Newcastle were assisted by an under-strength Panthers, but still needed to get the job done. Thanks to Lucas and teammate Fletcher Sharpe at the back, they did.

Erin Clark (Warriors)

Another week, another appearance for Erin Clark, who is just about the best lock in the competition this year.

His Wahs didn’t get up, but Clark was again central to all the good bits that they had. He’s taken over Dylan Walker’s job as the attacking linkman seamlessly and still managed to top the team for tackles.