NRL back Taane Milne completes Super League transfer move with length of contract revealed

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Fiji international Taane Milne on a two-year deal from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Milne will follow his team-mates Jacob Gagai and Tom Burgess from the Rabbitohs to the Giants ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The 29-year-old, who can play centre or wing, has scored 25 tries in 88 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra, New Zealand Warriors and the Rabbitohs since making his first-grade debut back in 2016.

Milne will take the vacant number 23 jersey at Huddersfield and will link up with his new team-mates within the coming weeks as Luke Robinson’s side continue their pre-season preparations.

“I’m really excited to make the move over there, my partner will come eventually,” said Milne.

“It’s been a long process but I’m glad it’s done now and I can’t wait to get in to training and meet the boys. I was speaking to Tom Burgess and he was talking good things about the club.

“He asked if I’d be interested in a move if an opportunity came about and coming off-contract, I said I would think about it. Robbo gave me a call two weeks in and told me he was interested.

“I’m having a baby in January, and he rang me to tell me about how it is a family orientated club and reassured me. I really respected that.”

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs: Every confirmed signing and departure

Milne has won 13 caps for Fiji since making his international debut in 2017, representing his Fijian heritage in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The Auckland-born back was also on the longlist for this year’s Golden Boot award, which recognises the best player on the international scene in the calendar year.

Milne becomes Huddersfield’s sixth new signing ahead of 2025 – with the Giants having already announced the signings of Burgess, Gagai, Zac Woolford, Liam Sutcliffe and George King.

“Being able to secure the signing of an international NRL centre who was Fiji’s man of the match and a Golden Boot nominee is a great capture for the Giants, and it shows our commitment to providing Luke Robinson with a quality squad to compete in the Betfred Super League,” said Huddersfield chairman Ken Davy.

“I’m extremely confident that Taane will be an excellent addition to our squad and we are excited to have him join our club. He performed extremely well in the recent internationals and we’re hoping he can continue that form in the claret and gold.”

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 My Ultimate Team: Sean Long’s incredible best 17 including St Helens and Wigan Warriors legends

👉 Super League Under-24s Dream Team with FOUR Wigan Warriors stars named

👉 Every Super League player still without a contract for 2025