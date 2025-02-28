The NRL’s head of US expansion has raised a glass to Wigan and Warrington’s ambition and declared: “The Aussies are talking about Super League now.”

The Warriors will face off with the Wire at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tomorrow after linking up with the NRL following the success of last year’s inaugural double-header.

Both Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski and Wolves counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick have been keen to stress that they are not trying to ‘crack the American market.’

Rather they hope that by taking Super League stateside for its first-ever game on American soil can raise the profile of UK rugby league.

Already the benefits are being felt before the match has even kicked off and John Vellis, the NRL’s general manager of US Expansion, has worked closely with Wigan and Warrington during the past 10 months.

Vellis told Love Rugby League: “The initiative taken by Kris, Karl and the ownership group of both clubs has been enormous – and I think enormous for the game globally as well.

“We’re seeing fans back in Australia talking about the English game now.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with proactive nature of these two leaders – Kris and Karl – and I think the game is going to grow broadly on the back on that. You will see the benefits of what Wigan and Warrington have done in the UK but globally too.”

Radlinski contacted NRL supremo Peter V’landys after watching last year’s NRL event in Vegas on television. He asked if Wigan could join the party and Warrington were keen to be the champions’ opponents.

This weekend’s match will be the culmination of 10 months of hard work and Vellis confirmed relations between the NRL and the two Super League clubs have grown very strong.

“Peter is the most unbelievable sports administrator in the world,” said Vellis. “The passion and initiative from him has been massive, but also the guys from Wigan and Warrington – Peter loves their passion.

“Credit to Kris and the way that he drove their thinking behind it. Peter, Andrew (Abdo) and the Commission saw that immediately and things grew from there.

“We had about 1,000 English fans come to last year’s games and their teams weren’t even playing. To see the way Kris and Karl have got on board and brought their clubs here this year – and around 10,000 English fans – has been amazing.”

This weekend is year two of a five-year deal for the NRL to stage their season-opener event in Vegas.

Two more Super League clubs appear likely to be invited back in 2026 and it is understood the likes of Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons are interested in taking part.

Vellis said: “Straight off the back of this weekend, we’re going to catch up and speak to everyone.

“We’ve got the same problem back home – the clubs who came last year are still fighting to come again. But it’s a good problem to have.”

