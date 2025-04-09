Phil Gould insists the NRL taking a controlling stake in Super League is the only way the game can grow globally: and a strong London is ‘key’ to any potential plans.

Australian powerbrokers are preparing to put together a package that would see them potentially purchase a 33 per cent stake in Super League, according to reports from Down Under.

However, they want administrative control and for clubs to relinquish their power in order for a deal to happen.

Gould, who has held multiple roles in the game and been a keen advocate for the importance of Super League’s growth, says he has no doubt this is the right move.

He said: “I made the recommendation to the NRL six years ago. Covid got in the way, but the international game of rugby league needs to be controlled by the NRL.

“The English Super League, we need them to be strong. The way to do that is for the NRL to get involved in it.”

Gould, who described Super League’s broadcast deal as ‘very poor’, also insisted that London thriving would be central to the NRL’s plans: perhaps hinting that they will be a key part of a newly-created competition.

He continued: “They’ve made the approach to the NRL that we need a new administration and concept. And we need something new to take to broadcasters, because they’ve got a very poor broadcast deal.

“Key to that is the London situation. To have a valuable broadcast situation over there they’d need a strong London, if not two teams, and London has always been a failure over there. There’s conjecture over who is going to own them.

“It’s up to the NRL to do it. It’s a good move to take administrative control and I’m buoyed by the signal that we’re doing the Kangaroos tour there this year.

“Broadcast-wise, they need to get their game strong, get pathways in.. the UK Super League is very important to world rugby league.”