Gold Coast Titans star Reagan Campbell-Gillard is set to become London Broncos’ first big name arrival after reportedly entering talks with the Championship club for a move in 2026.

The Broncos’ new ownership of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel have promised huge headlines with the calibre of signings they are eyeing up for London after agreeing to purchase a 90 per cent stake in the Championship club.

They have said their marquee targets would be ‘back page news’ in Sydney – and a player of Campbell-Gillard’s stature certainly appears to fit the billing.

The Gold Coast forward is under contract until the end of 2027 but he has been given permission by the Titans to discuss terms elsewhere as they eye up creating room on their salary cap. That could open the door for them to do some significant business in the opposite direction, too.

Campbell-Gillard had been linked with a move to St Helens next year but he shut that rumour down personally. However, Brisbane’s Courier Mail have now confirmed that Campbell-Gillard is ‘on the verge’ of agreeing what would be a bumper deal to move to London.

That would also strongly hint that the Broncos have a good chance of making the cut for Super League in 2026, it seems – as Campbell-Gillard would be unlikely to move to England if he were playing in the Championship.

Campbell-Gillard has huge pedigree in Australia that would make him a mega star for the Broncos, and arguably one of their most famous players ever before even pulling the shirt on.

He will be joined at London by Jason Demetriou, who has agreed a three-year deal to coach the Broncos irrespective of the division they are playing in next year.

However, signings like Campbell-Gillard will only further enhance the belief that under Lockyer’s ownership, the Broncos have big plans to get back into Super League as early as next year.