NRL superstar linked with shock rugby union switch after ‘engaging’ with new agent

NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga is on the verge of a dramatic switch to rugby union to play for the All Blacks, according to reports down under.

The Queensland Maroons star is understood to be a long-term target for the All Blacks, but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, he has now engaged the services of a New Zealand union agent with an eye to move to the 15-man game as early as the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old is under contract with Newcastle Knights until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Kalyn Ponga to union?

The aforementioned report claims that Ponga, who is of Maori origin, is concerned about ‘wasting the prime years of his career at the struggling Knights‘, while also claiming the club could also part ways with current head coach Adam O’Brien.

Links with rugby union are nothing new for Ponga, though, but the full-back has also previously revealed his desire to play for the All Blacks at some point in his career.

“That would be a huge goal,” Ponga told NZTV back in 2019. “If I was to come back to union that would be one I would want to tick.”

“If I was to go back to rugby union I’d probably want to strive for that black jumper.”

Fuel was also added to the fire back in March, with World Cup-winning All Black Stephen Donaldson suggesting a possible destination for the Knights ace.

“A lot of you messaged in saying, Kalyn Ponga,” he said on The Aftermath podcast.

“Well, I must admit, in the last couple of weeks a contact of mine in Australia has said he is under the impression that rugby union is still on the table for Kalyn Ponga.”

Host Kirstie Stanway-Thorne replied: “You’re saying Kalyn Ponga is in talks with New Zealand Rugby?”

“That’s the grapevine,” Donald replied. “It would be something, wouldn’t it?”

Donald, who slotted the winning kick in the 2011 World Cup Final, also suggested a possible Super Rugby Pacific destination for Ponga.

“He’s a Palmy boy, the Canes (Hurricanes) is a natural fit,” he said.

This also comes following rumours Nathan Cleary is set to switch to the 15-man game ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

