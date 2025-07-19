NRL strikes extraordinary deal with NFL as Super League impact explained

NRL supremo Peter V’landys has reportedly struck a major agreement with the NFL to help promote next season’s Las Vegas extravaganza.

V’landys has been in the United States to discuss possible TV deals for the NRL from 2027 onwards. However, as part of his meetings, he has also sat down with NFL boss Roger Goodell to secure an extraordinary link-up between the two competitions.

The NRL will help the NFL get a foothold in the Australian sporting market, according to the Daily Telegraph, with Goodell identifying the country as a major area for growth.

But crucially, in return, Goodell and the NFL will help assist with the Las Vegas event for the NRL and Super League next year in a move that could reap major rewards for rugby league.

Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR are scheduled to make the trip next year and it looks as though they will now get a huge shot in the arm if the NFL help promote the matches at Allegiant Stadium in early 2026.

The NFL are hosting a first ever regular season game in Australia next year, with Los Angeles Rams facing an as-yet undisclosed opponent in Melbourne.

And now, the two competitions will work together to help promote each others’ flagship events.

“We spoke about a lot,” V’landys said.

“We basically made a decision to support each other in what we’re trying to achieve in both countries. It is a really important relationship that we’ve been able to establish.”

V’landys also confirmed that Goodell will likely be a guest at next year’s State of Origin as the two codes unite to help deliver bigger and better events on both sides of the world.

As for the Rhinos and the Robins, they could now get increased exposure in Vegas thanks to the NFL coming on board to help promote the three-match event.

