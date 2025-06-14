Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson has revealed why he switched allegiance to put his hand up for England – with the financial sacrifices behind the decision also laid bare.

Brimson is the latest high-profile NRL star to declare himself for England – and like forward Victor Radley, he has walked away from a career in State of Origin to do so.

Brimson played four times for Queensland between 2020 and 2023 but will now be unable to play for the Maroons again after officially declaring for England and choosing to represent his mother’s heritage.

He revealed that the chance to play in this year’s Ashes, as well as honour his mother’s English family, was too big an opportunity to turn down: even if it meant the end of his Origin career.

“I am obviously a very proud Queenslander,” Brimson told AAP. “I grew up in Brisbane and my dream was to play Origin but I also grew up with a mum and family from England.

“I always thought it would be great if I could get the chance to represent both sides of the family because I am very proud of my English heritage as well.

“I am 27 this year. I am getting on. I just thought I would try to follow my mum’s side. It is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, play for England, so I will be putting my hand up to try to play for them this year and going forward.”

It remains to be seen whether Brimson will be selected, though the long-term absence of St Helens star Jack Welsby perhaps heightens his chances of a call-up this autumn.

But with Origin players paid handsomely to the tune of $30,000 per match, it is not unreasonable to assume that Brimson has sacrificed tens of thousands of dollars at representative level to chase his dream of pulling on an England shirt.

And the Titans man admitted it would be ‘insane’ to feature in the Ashes: with next year’s World Cup also high on his agenda.

“(The Ashes) would be insane to be a part of, especially over there,” he said. “I have family over there that would love to see me play.

“I want to make my England debut and the World Cup is something that is on the cards as well next year.”

