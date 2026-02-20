Adam Reynolds has backed Willie Peters to be a big hit in the NRL after the Hull KR coach expressed interest in the PNG Chiefs role.

Peters’ stock is higher than ever after Rovers beat Brisbane Broncos to win the World Club Challenge, ensuring Rovers became just the fourth club in history to hold all four major trophies at one time.

Tipped highly to land the England role before the World Cup, Peters is now on the lips of the NRL after his comments about the PNG role, with the club set to enter the competition in 2028.

Brisbane star Reynolds saw first-hand what one of his sides can achieve after the Broncos were defeated at the MKM Stadium. But he knows Peters personally too having worked with him at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Asked about Peters’ credentials, Reynolds said: “He’s a coach going places. He’s done a lot of really good things in a short period of time. I’ve got a great relationship with Willie, though I wish the ending could have been different tonight. He’s just got a great mindset and philosophy, and his coaching style is brilliant. He’s got a big future, whether that’s potentially in the NRL or here but he could definitely do it.”

Reynolds also believes some of Peters’ squad could hack it in the NRL, with Jez Litten earning rave reviews for his performance in the contest across Australian media.

He added: “There’s a number of their players who could easily make the transition to the NRL. They were a big part of their success throughout last year and again tonight.”