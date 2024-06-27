St George forward Jack de Belin has confirmed he has offers from a number of Super League clubs about playing on in England in 2025 – but insists his priority is to remain in the NRL.

De Belin’s deal with the Dragons expires at the end of this season and while there is interest from NRL clubs – including the Dragons – they are only on one-year deals. He is keen to have longer security.

But the 33-year-old admitting he wouldn’t rule out a move to Super League if nothing that suited his needs was forthcoming in Australia.

“It’s nice to know there are options over there,” de Belin told AAP.

“I could go overseas essentially. Maybe if I didn’t think I was up to the speed of the NRL any more, or if I didn’t have it in me I could definitely go over there.

“But while I’m still playing at a higher level, a big part of me wants to stay here in the NRL. I don’t think I’m in a position to go yet.”

However, the 33-year-old admitted that his preference is to secure a deal in Australia, and has held talks with the Dragons over his desire for a two-year deal.

“I would prefer to get the two years so I don’t have to go through this whole process again next year.

“I have been at the club for a long time. I feel like they know what kind of player and person I am. I was hoping to get that, but at the same time it is a business and they have to do what they have to do as well.

“I would like to get something finalised pretty quickly.”

De Belin has spent his entire career in the NRL with St George. Since making his debut in 2011, he has gone on to make well over 200 appearances for the Dragons, and has also represented Papua New Guinea at international level.

However, the prospect of a move to England is now looming, with several deals on the table from English clubs.

