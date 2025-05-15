North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has been handed an official “final warning” by the NRL following his criticism of match officials after his team’s 30-all draw with the Penrith Panthers last Saturday.

The NRL confirmed it would not fine Payten on this occasion but issued the stern warning due to his “repeated and consistent criticism” of referees.

The league also took the opportunity to publicly remind Payten of his professional responsibilities under the NRL rules and code of conduct – essentially putting all coaches and club officials on notice.

“Mr. Payten has been reminded of his obligations under the NRL rules and code of conduct, as well as his general responsibility as a sporting leader to set an appropriate example to grassroots and junior participants across the broader rugby league community,” the NRL said in a statement on Thursday.

“All rugby league participants are reminded to respect referees and match officials, who perform a vital and integral role within the game,” they said.

Following North Queensland’s draw with the Panthers, Payten voiced frustration over the refereeing decisions, particularly in extra time.

He was asked if officials were hesitant to make tough calls.

“That’s what they’re paid to do, make the right call at the right time… it was so frustrating,” Payten said. “We want consistency and we’re not getting it.”

He continued: “I’m confused about what’s a high shot, and what’s not. I’m sure everyone else is. I’ll talk to the NRL through the week about it and go through the right channels. But it’s white noise. ‘Yeah, we got that wrong,’ but no one is held accountable for it.”

Payten has a long history of calling out match officials over dubious on-field decisions.

Back in his rookie coaching year with the Warriors in 2020, he remarked: “It infuriates me, embarrasses me as a coach that we’re still dealing with these refereeing errors in our game.”

Then in 2022, the ‘based’ head coach took it another step further, claiming that big-name teams and players were getting “the benefit of the doubt too often” when it came to those 50-50 calls.