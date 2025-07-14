Newcastle Knights are ‘making preparations’ to part company with long-serving head coach Adam O’Brien at the end of this year: with one man linked to the Castleford job being touted as a replacement.

O’Brien is under contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season but the Knights are strongly considering paying him up and releasing him from the remainder of his deal.

He has been in charge at the Knights for six years, but 2025 looks increasingly likely to be his last at Newcastle.

Reports in Australia suggest that ‘barring a late-season resurgence’, O’Brien will leave the Knights – with various names already being linked to the position.

They include former Wigan Warriors half-back Blake Green, who has been suggested by All Out Rugby League as a possible candidate who has applied for the Castleford Tigers job.

Green, the current assistant at the Knights, is well-regarded within the game and indeed at Newcastle. It has been suggested that discussions have already taken place internally at the club for Green to be promoted from attack coach to head coach.

Queensland Maroons assistant Josh Hannay is another whose name has been linked to the position should it become available – while there would be obvious links to a plethora of Super League coaches if an inevitable exit for O’Brien occurs.

Brad Arthur’s name would be at the top of that list – not least given the fact that both his sons, Jake and Matt, play for the Knights.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters’ name is in the frame for NRL roles now too after his agent, Braith Anasta, publicly admitted that Peters would be open to the possibility of a return to Australia if the right role materialised.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Castleford coaching call, Leeds let-down, new title contenders: and expansion works

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Leigh, Leeds and Hull stars

👉🏻 Super League injuries: Five clubs lose stars to HIAs as Leeds sweat on key man

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Leeds and Wigan among five-figure crowds in successful weekend