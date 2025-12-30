The NRL has proposed making four huge alterations to the game in Australia in time for the 2026 season – which includes a potentially huge overhaul of how kick-offs work.

A leaked email which has been revealed by Code Sports has shown how the governing body Down Under are keen to speak with clubs and stakeholders about four changes to the laws of the game. If approved, they could be implemented in time for the season starting in Las Vegas in March.

The most notable and potentially significant to how the game is played is without doubt considering changing the laws surrounding kick-off. As it stands in both Super League and the NRL, the team who has just scored a try always receives the ball again in the following kick-off, with the team that has conceded kicking off.

But that could now change, with a drastic change potentially allowing the team that has just conceded to have the decision about whether to kick off or receive. It would be controversial, and a version of it was briefly introduced in Australia during the 1997 breakaway Super League competition when the scoring team had to kick off.

But in wider Australian Rugby League, the kick-off law has remained the same ever since play began in 1908: 117 years ago.

“(This) introduces a new tactical element to the game where the captain can decide whether possession or field possession is more important based on game circumstances,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in explaining the change.

Other changes include a remarkable decision to bring in six-player interchange benches: but with a twist. Once four players have been used, the remaining two become inactive unless head injury rules allow for the activation of an 18th man. It would give coaches more scope to select specialist players.

Set restarts will now be awarded from outside the 20-metre line of the attacking team too, as opposed to penalties. This is designed to speed play up in the game. Clubs will still be given penalties if infringements occur inside the 20-metre area. It has previously been inside the 40-metre mark in the NRL.

