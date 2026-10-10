NRL ‘sets deadline’ for Super League deal: and it’s just days away

The NRL have set a deadline for a deal with Super League to be completed – with the two competitions having just FIVE DAYS left to finalise an agreement.

Talks have been ongoing for months about the prospect of a partnership between the two competitions. They have been reaching a head in recent weeks before a dramatic late turn saw the NRL insist London Broncos had to be elevated to the competition as a non-negotiable.

Super League officials and RL Commercial have ultimately accepted that will have to be the case but a meeting on Friday once again failed to deliver a definitive outcome among clubs.

However, time now appears to be rapidly running out for clubs to come to a decision.

Peter V’landys locks in Super League deadline

Reports in Australia have suggested that V’landys has now decided that clubs must have come to an agreement by next Thursday, the opening day of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, or the deal is potentially off.

Clubs have been debating minor and final details for a prolonged period now but there is still not unanimous support for a London Broncos inclusion in Super League – which now appears to be the clear sticking point.

More dramatic meetings are scheduled for the start of next week, with V’landys and the NRL now making it clear there is not only no movement on London, but there are just days left before the deal is off.

“The sticking point at the moment with the other clubs is London Broncos,” he confirmed. We believe they should be in, so that’s the only disagreement we’ve got among us, really. We want the Broncos in because there’s 750,000 Australians at any one time in London – a ready-made audience – and they know the Brisbane Broncos.

“All our business models and our analysis requires London Broncos to be part of it. We take a bigger risk if they’re not in the Super League.”

What happens next?

As mentioned, clubs will now hold more meetings at the beginning of next week to try and come to an agreement.

Super League are putting together plans for what a 15-team competition would look like, with those at the top of the game aware they have no choice but to bring London in should the NRL deal go ahead.

However, there remains resistance among some clubs, who are keen to see a more detailed breakdown of how different the competition will look in 2027 before committing to the expansion.

But it now appears that time is rapidly running out before V’landys and the NRL walk away. Should Australia and New Zealand get the World Cup underway next Thursday without an agreement, the whole arrangement could yet fall through.

That would ultimately leave Super League with more questions than answers.