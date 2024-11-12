The NRL are reportedly set to overhaul the way kick-offs are viewed and utilised in the game like never before in a bid to drastically reduce the amount of risk surrounding head injuries.

Both the NRL and Super League are attempting to do what they can to lower the risk to players and potential concussive events – and the Australian authorities are now considering a new ruling that penalises teams if they kick off further than 30 metres.

Wide World of Sports have suggested that any kick-off that goes into the opposition’s 20-metre line on the full will now result in the team who receive possession being awarded a seven-tackle set, much like if the ball is kicked dead in-goal at present.

It is hoped that by bringing in a penalty, clubs will be forced to go shorter with kick-offs, essentially reducing the amount of speed in the first collision from the kick-off.

That would either lead to more short kick-offs or potentially softer, longer kick-offs to around the 20-metre line, with it going into that area on the full.

The changes have not yet been ratified by the NRL but if approved, are likely to cause plenty of intrigue in Super League and for the Rugby Football League, who themselves are looking at ways to minimise the risk surrounding head injuries for players at a time when a major legal challenge is being faced in the sport.

Any change would likely be met with a strong backlash from traditionalists, but it is the latest attempt to try and protect players who are putting their bodies on the line as best as possible.

And it would add another intriguing layer to a part of the game that is sometimes overlooked and taken for granted.

The NRL’s Graham Annersley said earlier this year he would not rule out drastic changes given the approach to head contact in recent years. “Never say never about anything, because the game evolves, and the game is a different game now than what it was 20 years ago or 100 years ago,” he said.

And this could yet be one of the most radical rule changes yet.

