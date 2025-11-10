NRL set for latest R360 defection as $3 million bid tabled

Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas is close to agreeing a shock offer from rebel rugby union competition R360, according to reports down under.

A move to the breakaway competition – spearheaded by former England rugby union international Mike Tindall – would all but end his career in the NRL, with the ARLC set to hand out 10-year bans to players who defect.

This comes amid suggestions that R360 will unveil their first official signings in the coming weeks, with high-profile NRL stars like Zac Lomax and Nelson Asofa-Solomona among the names linked.

Ex-Melbourne Storm full-back Ryan Papenhuyzen has also seen his name thrown into the mix over a possible move to R360, but will now take a break to consider his future following his early release from the back-to-back Grand Finalists.

Payne Haas close to R360 move – report

As per Code Sports, the dual-Australian and Samoan international is subject to a mega $3 million offer from the breakaway league, which is far more than any offer he could receive to stay in the NRL.

Haas, who is out of contract with the Broncos at the end of 2026, would earn a reported $1.2 million to stay at the Brisbane outfit, which could increase to $1.5 million with the salary cap rise in 2028.

With reports swirling over his future at the club, and potentially in the NRL altogether, Broncos boss Michael Maguire insists he remains a big part of his side heading into the new season.

“I’m not sure where Payne is with R360, but I know Payne well enough to know he really loves the Broncos,” he told Code Sports.

“He is a big part of where we are right now with all the players who were able to achieve a premiership this year,” Maguire said.

“He has been through everything at this club and he is passionate about living in Brisbane.

“I don’t know all the details with what’s going on (with R360), but Payne is focused on jumping into another season when the time is right.”

Haas is one of the biggest stars in the NRL, and was named in the 2025 Dally M Team of the Year last month.

