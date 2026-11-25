The NRL is set to trial a rule change which will allow players to knock the ball into an opponent while contesting a high ball, in a drastic change to the interpretation of a knock-on.

The change to the rule was brought before officials at a game-wide meeting and is reported to have received widespread support.

NRL set to trial knock-on rule change

As it currently sits, any contact with a player, even minimal, that results in the ball falling forward to an opponent is deemed a knock-on. However, under the proposed change reported by Code Sports, it would only be called back for a knock-on if the ball hits the ground.

As a result, if the ball is knocked into an opponent while competing in the air, it is deemed play on. Elsewhere, it would also remove the need for bunker intervention to determine if a knock-on had occurred.

Following the initial presentation to club officials, the new rule is now set to be trialled during NRL pre-season fixtures before another meeting ahead of the start of the season, and crucially before the opening round of fixtures in Las Vegas.

“It’s not so much about rule changes; it’s about interpretations we need to look at,” ARLC executive chairman Peter V’landys said.

“It’s open to the coaches to bring anything forward. We don’t look at it from the lenses of the players or coaches; we look at it from the lenses of the fan.

“When you’re glued to the television for 80 minutes, you don’t want to be bored and not be able to predict what will happen in the game. If there are any rules to make the game more unpredictable or make the game more exciting we will look at it.”

Alongside the new trial, the NRL is considering lifting the height of a kicking tee in an effort to create more contests from kick-offs, with the aim being to allow the ball to travel further in the air and create more pressure for defenders by on-chasing players.