NRL set for big French investment: separate to Super League deal

The NRL will launch a rescue package to help rugby league in France – irrespective of whether or not it strikes a deal with Super League in the coming days and weeks.

Peter V’landys has made no secret of his desire to strengthen rugby league across the globe, not just in England. And with talks over a Super League investment still dragging out, V’landys has now confirmed France is ‘high’ on his agenda.

After a disappointing World Cup for Les Bleus, The ARLC boss has met with French officials and Trent Robinson, a long-held advocate of the game in France after his time with Catalans Dragons. He also worked with the national team during this tournament.

And he is determined to ensure French rugby league thrives in the years ahead.

NRL to launch France rescue package

Perhaps unlike Super League, who have seemingly resisted the NRL’s willingness to get a deal done given how long talks between the two competitions have taken, France are much more keen.

They flew to Australia earlier this year to speak face-to-face with the NRL about help in growing the game, help which would appear to be needed after three losses from three in the World Cup: albeit a dramatic and controversial one to Lebanon in their final group game.

But with the NRL cash-rich, V’landys has promised there is helping forthcoming for the French game.

”France is high on our agenda,” V’landys said. “They came out to Australia and we met with Trent Robinson and indicated we would like to help them.”

That support has also been backed up by Robinson, who said: “I’ve had good conversations with Peter and Dean Bosnich (NRL’s general manager of game development).

“Dean played and coached in France. We are planning to meet in a couple of weeks to create a vision for the French Federation and the NRL which is very important for us.”

France deal not contingent on Super League plan

It now looks as though Super League will strike a deal with the NRL in 2028: at the earliest.

But the good news for the French game is if that they can push through their own deal quicker than that, any collapse of talks with Super League and the NRL will not impact their own investment package.

That means French rugby league can get excited about a bright and prosperous future with the NRL’s support, commercial help and financial backing.

As for Super League, talks continue over their own deal – with no outcome yet agreed.