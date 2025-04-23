Anzac Round is one of the most anticipated of the season, with showpiece events in both Australia and New Zealand, and that is even more so this time with a few doozies thrown up by the fixture computer.

Anzac Day, for those not au fait with culture in this part of the world, is Remembrance Day for Australians and New Zealanders, so you can expect a lot of pomp and ceremony before the games.

This round arrives in the middle of Easter Weekend and Magic Round, so the NRL hype train can continue yet longer – let’s start in the obvious place.

Roosters v Dragons

The best week of the year at Allianz Stadium is ANZAC Round, with the full regalia on display for the traditional clash between the Roosters and the Dragons.

This grand old Australian tradition has been in place since 2002 – stop laughing, that’s a long time here – but is one of the standouts of the season with a big crowd guaranteed.

It’s been good for Easts of late, with five wins from the last six, but that’s been during a particularly successful period for them that now appears to be coming to a close.

The Dragons aren’t quite on the upswing yet, but these two are a lot closer than they have been historically over the last decade or so and St George Illawarra will certainly fancy their chances.

They defeated Manly last week – though didn’t have to play particularly well to do so – whereas the Chooks lost. It’s a tight one to call.

If we get a rerun of the 2022 classic, settled by a Luke Keary drop goal, we’ll have done well.

Tip: Roosters

Broncos v Bulldogs

The weekend begins in Brisbane with the unbeaten Bulldogs rolling into town to face a wounded, weakened Broncos.

Canterbury are riding the crest of a wave, a straight 6-0 in which none of the games have been enormously close. The Doggies haven’t even conceded a point in their last two games.

Brisbane were upset by the Roosters in their last home appearance and then backed it up with a defeat in New Zealand that also saw Reece Walsh suffer a knee injury.

Michael Maguire, who has the remit of winning the Premiership pretty much straight away, didn’t envisage it going like this.

They’ll line up with Selwyn Cobbo at fullback, which hasn’t always gone well, and an unknown halves arrangement. Ben Hunt wears the 6 but was moved to hooker last week while Billy Walters switched to the halves. Will that be repeated? Who knows.

Tip: Bulldogs

Tigers v Sharks

Lachlan Galvin has learned his lesson from a week in reserve grade and comes back to the NRL with a vengeance. It’s either that or, after losing to the previously terrible Eels last week, the Tigers realised that they weren’t quite in a position to leave out their best players.

You can make up your own mind, or better still, let the crowd do it for you. This one is at Leichhardt Oval, home of the most Tigery Tigers fans, who doubtless will have plenty to say when the teams are read out on Sunday.

The Sharks will be loving the disruption and, after a few weeks of good wins, will be reluctant to interrupt as their opponents make a mistake.

Last year at Leichhardt, they were the first side to lose to Benji Marshall’s Tigers on a day when everything went wrong: Dale Finucane was concussed, Toby Rudolf did an ankle and then the never-before-seen injury of Royce Hunt popping a calf while warming up to come on.

However it goes for Galvin, it probably can’t be that bad.

Tip: Sharks

Penrith v Manly

Penrith are back, sort of. Their win last week was a lot like plenty of other victories during the dynasty, overwhelming through field position and then bullying their way while in front.

Manly, on the other hand, are unravelling since Daly Cherry-Evans announced his departure and have now lost three in a row.

They’ve actually gone alright against the Panthers in the past – well, better than most – because Anthony Seibold’s highly attacking style of play has enabled the Sea Eagles to continue their game when everyone else got sucked into out-Penrithing Penrith.

The trouble of late has been that the Manly attack is badly misfiring – they’ve scored just once in the first half of those three defeats and not at all in the last two.

The big difference, as ever, will be Tom Trbojevic, who returns after another injury layoff. If he plays well, Manly can win. Even with Turbo, however, it mightn’t be enough.

Tip: Penrith

Raiders v Dolphins

Two of the competition’s form teams meet in Canberra in an unlikely heavyweight clash. Nobody expected much of either before the season but both the Raiders and Dolphins have won their last 3 and will look to cement themselves as finals contenders with victory here.

Ricky Stuart’s men have had a little bit of fortune, turning over Cronulla with a more than fluky last play miracle before defeating poor Parramatta and Titans sides, but are excellent at making their own luck through endeavour and togetherness. Returning home from two away trips, they’ll want to impress.

Redcliffe also paid a visit to the Gold Coast Doctors to get their season kickstarted but have knocked off the Panthers and Storm, last year’s Grand Finalists, in consecutive weeks. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is back firing, Herbie Farnworth has been excellent and Isaiya Katoa arrives on the back of his best game in first grade.

This should be a lot of fun as a bare minimum, so strap in.

Tip: Raiders

Everyone else

Anzac Day has often skipped the NZ part of it, but not this weekend as the Warriors get a home tie against a Newcastle side that can’t score any points. The Wahs aren’t always the most thrilling, but should have plenty.

Melbourne’s fixture with Souths is one of the most one-sided in the NRL – 19 wins from 20 for the Storm on home turf – and off the back of a shock defeat last time out, Craig Bellamy’s men won’t be in the mood to make mistakes here.

Nobody knows what to make of the Titans, who have a tendency to play footy about once every month, but hopes are never higher. In fairness to them, they’re due their monthly performance and it might as well happen against North Queensland as anyone else.

The Cowboys aren’t great but are at least semi-competent, which will be plenty enough to win here.

Tips: Warriors, Storm, Cowboys