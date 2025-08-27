It’s rare, at this stage of the season, for every game to matter – yet on Monday, that seemed to be the case.

It’s not that every team has something to play for, rather that someone in every game had a reason to try their hardest for the win. Usually, we can expect a dead rubber or two, but the way the fixtures fell this week made it so there wasn’t one.

Then the Panthers decided to create a dead rubber all of their own. Melbourne, too, might have just done the same.

Penrith will rest 16 for their trip to face the Bulldogs, knowing that they can’t realistically finish in the top four and thus opting to take an auxiliary bye week now.

The Storm are unlikely to win the Minor Premiership (and don’t care that much about it) but also likely not to drop to third given their points differential advantage over Canterbury, so they can sit a few out too.

That makes the two potentially biggest games far less attractive. It’s the club’s prerogative to play whoever they want and, if they win the comp, they’ll look to this as a good move. For everyone else, however, it’s a bit disappointing.

Still, there’s now intrigue everywhere, so let’s get into it.

Melbourne v Roosters

The Friday night headliner is still the clash of the round, regardless of who Melbourne are or aren’t picking.

They were already without Jahrome Hughes to long-term injury and Harry Grant to suspension, then chose to sit down Elisa Katoa, Nick Meaney, Josh King, Tui Kamikamica and Xavier Coates with nothing to play for.

That drastically swung momentum back towards the Roosters, who desperately need the two points.

Even so, they’ve had a nightmare week off the field after Brandon Smith’s indiscretions from his time at the club were splashed across the front pages, and travel to Victoria without Sam Walker, arguably their most influential player.

The Storm remain favourites, partly because the likes of Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Stefano Utoikamanu are still playing, but also because they simply always beat the Chooks.

13 wins from their last 15 meetings is a hell of a record – and if Easts are to keep their advantage in the top eight race, they’ll have to overcome that.

Tip: Melbourne

Raiders v Tigers

There are two key permutations from the Storm-Roosters game, both of which play out in the next two matches to follow.

First up is Canberra, who could claim the Minor Premiership for the first time since 1990 if the Storm lose and they beat the Tigers on home soil.

While the JJ Giltinan Shield is a bit of an afterthought in the finals race, it would mean a lot to this Raiders side, whom nobody rated at the start of the year. They’ve earned their moment and this could be it.

In their way are the Wests Tigers, a side who have already achieved their goals for the year, first by not finishing last and secondly by hitting nine wins, their most since 2019.

They’ll not roll over, of course, but they also can’t defend very well at all. This should be a Raiders victory – it’s just a case of whether it means something massive or not.

Tip: Raiders

Dragons v Manly

Should the Roosters lose, all attention would shift to Kogarah on Saturday teatime.

The Sea Eagles are hanging by a thread and have to win out from here to stand any chance of making the eight.

With a trip to St George and a home game against the Warriors in what will be DCE’s final appearance for the club, nobody is counting them out just yet. There’s a stink of Lloyd Christmas about it, but there is still a chance.

The Dragons were godawful last week in defeat to Souths, but welcome back some important faces – Jack de Belin and Jaydn Su’A chief among them – and have already defeated Manly this year, turning them over on Easter Weekend at Brookvale.

Theoretically, the Sea Eagles have something to play for, the Dragons don’t and thus this result should only go one way. Then again, that’s exactly the sort of game they’ve lost all year.

Things have to change now. If Easts lose and the door cracks open, Manly have to walk through it.

Tip: Manly

Dolphins v Titans

The third party in the finals equation is the Dolphins.

After losing to Manly handily last week, they find themselves in the same position as the Sea Eagles: win out from here, hope that Easts drop points.

Redcliffe are actually in a better place than Manly as far as finals hopes go, at least on paper.

Firstly, their points differential is still nine points better than the Roosters’, so they (currently at least) only need to match their wins number to progress. Secondly, they’re playing the Titans, who are genuinely terrible.

The issue is that the Phins haven’t been too crash hot themselves of late, averaging over 50 points conceded in their last three, and while the Gold Coast are bad, they do tend to at least attack a bit.

The signs point to this being a very high scoring fixture – Redcliffe will just hope that they come out on top.

Tip: Dolphins

Bulldogs v Penrith

The first game is more of a car crash than a contest, but we won’t be able to look away regardless.

Penrith’s NSW Cup team will head to Accor Stadium with a host of debutants, cast-offs and backups to face a highly-motivated Bulldogs.

Canterbury aren’t entirely secure of third and a decent points differential swing could make things interesting in their chase of Melbourne.

If there was ever a week to win 80-0 in the NRL, this would be it, and Penrith just very publicly gave up hope of winning.

Tip: Bulldogs

Everyone else

We’ve left three until last because they all play into each other in the race for fourth place.

The Warriors are stumbling to the line, but might just about fall face first into the top four. Their recent record is bad – four wins from nine, and all of them against bad teams – but their starting position was such that they should make it anyway.

If the Wahs can overcome a resilient, resurgent Parramatta in Friday’s first game, they will transfer pressure back onto Cronulla and Brisbane to force it to next week.

The Sharks face Newcastle – who Penrith’s reserves might beat at this stage – and should romp home, ideally clawing back a big chunk of differential on the Broncos.

By that point, they’ll know the score from Townsville, where Michael Maguire’s men face a tricky tie against the Cowboys.

North Queensland are out, but with the bye in the final round, they’ll want to get to Mad Monday in style – and nothing would do that better than derailing their Queensland rivals.

The neutral’s choice would be for the Warriors to lose and both the Sharks and Broncos to win, leaving a three-way shootout on the last weekend – where Brisbane face the Storm, the Warriors travel to a potentially finals-chasing Manly and the Sharks play the Bulldogs.

All winnable, all loseable, all drama. That’s what we want to see, right?

Tip: Sharks, Broncos, Warriors