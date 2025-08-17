“There are decades where nothing happens, there are weeks where decades happen.”

Vladimir Lenin wasn’t known for his love of rugby league – though as a champion of the internationalist working class, he’d probably have loved it – but his words seem prophetic for one of the best regular season rounds in a long time, with ramifications all over the NRL.

On Thursday, Penrith were on the brink of recording a statement win over Melbourne, but saw an instantly iconic try from Harry Grant steal it away from them.

On Friday, The Roosters renaissance continued with a massive victory over the Bulldogs, who are now officially looking over their shoulders.

On Saturday, Brisbane were heading out of the eight and the Dolphins were heading to their first ever finals, only for an epic turnaround to see the pair trade places.

On Sunday, Manly ensured that they won’t be troubling September by losing to the Tigers, who are now one win off their best season since 2019.

It’s a fair bit to get through, as you might imagine, so let’s start where Lenin would have felt most ill at ease: Sydney’s swanky Eastern Suburbs.

A good week for…

The Roosters, who have hit form at just the right time.

They still have a trip to Melbourne sandwiched between Parramatta and Souths games that they need to win, but after thrashing Canterbury 32-12 and the Dolphins losing to Brisbane, it’s now in their hands.

Easts were purring on Friday and dispatched the high-flying Bulldogs with ease, turning on an attacking masterclass.

It was led, as it usually is, by Sam Walker and James Tedesco, who engineered a hat trick for veteran winger Daniel Tupou and a double for new pack leader Naufahu Whyte.

Coach Trent Robinson has perfected the late finals run in recent years.

It was always on the cards given an injury to Walker meant he’d only ever feature at the back end of the year, but few could have predicted that it would go this well.

The fear will be that they’ve left it too late to make an impact – which, in fairness, has also been the case over the last few attempts – as there’s no chance Easts will end up in the top four.

But after this showing, nobody will want to face the Chooks in a knockout game.

A bad week for…

The Dolphins, who had the finals in their grasp before blowing up.

Their Battle of Brisbane defeat to the Broncos was one of the games of the season, headlined by a truly bonkers second half.

It began so well for Redcliffe: Trai Fuller went the length on the second tackle after the break, then Jeremy Marshall-King burrowed under the posts from close range with a penalty goal in between.

What had been 14-14 when they went to the sheds became 28-14 to the Phins within just ten minutes.

Seven minutes later, Brisbane were leading – and it had been even more madcap.

Deine Mariner crossed, then Josiah Karapani scored one of the tries of the season and Ben Talty touched down a kick. By the time Kotoni Staggs leaped highest for another, it was all she wrote.

At 28-14, Redcliffe had gone above the Broncos and even sent them out of the eight entirely on points differential. By the end, it was the Dolphins who were out and Brisbane all but unassailably in.

Standout…

It was the moment of the week, so it has to be Harry Grant.

Not only did he score a Golden Point try for the ages, sending the collective Panthers defence for a fish supper to cross under the posts, he was also the main reason the game was in extra time in the first place, having won the penalty that denied Nathan Cleary a matchwinning field goal.

Won the penalty is the operative word: Grant sold every inch of his collision with Moses Leota, who was pinged for a blocker play. The prop did move, but Grant made sure he was clipped before going down like the proverbial sack of spuds.

It was all a fittingly epic way to end a superb match, and one that Melbourne had very little right to win. Their tries were two off kicks, an interception and an effort that Marion Seve – the goggles, they did nothing – only just managed to get over.

But finals footy is about staying in the fight long enough to win the moments. The Storm collective did that, then they had the league’s form player to the rest.

The manner in which it came was either epic or under tens, but iconic whichever way you spin it.

Washout…

Daly Cherry-Evans, who had a shocker as Manly’s season ended in ignominy with defeat to the Wests Tigers.

He made a host of errors as his side went down meekly, leading an attack that has scored just four tries in their last four games.

This loss means it’s all over bar the shouting for the Sea Eagles, especially after the Roosters’ victory on Friday.

They’d have to win out from here, which simply isn’t happening for a side that has almost completely collapsed.

Anthony Seibold called this their worst performance of the year and DCE was in bits in the sheds, knowing that his illustrious career with Manly is all but done.

The positive will be that, with the finals not a consideration, the focus can shift to giving the club’s best modern player the send-off he deserves.

Next week will be Game 350 – appropriately at home to the Dolphins, his junior club – and the last round match against the Warriors is at Brookvale too.

If rumours are to be believed, that might be Seibold’s last game too. On the basis of the last few weeks, it wouldn’t be a disaster if Manly started with someone else in 2026.

Everyone is talking about…

The Pacific Championships, finally.

You can thank Payne Haas for that, as it was the Broncos front-rowers decision to pick Samoa over Australia that kicked off the big debate.

As you might imagine, it’s hardly been edifying. Exactly the sort of Australian commentator you might expect has filled their requisite amount of air by complaining that another major player has opted to represent their heritage rather than their country of birth.

Curiously, none mention quite how much Australia has devalued its own jersey, giving them a decision to make.

All Blacks players, plenty of whom can play for Pacific nations and are, presumably, just as passionate about their heritage as their league-playing counterparts, almost never switch. The black jersey is the pinnacle

Kangaroos players? They’ll tell you it’s Origin. Clearly, not everyone agrees. Expect Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to follow and underline the point.

But nobody mentions…

The spoon, which is still in dispute thanks to Newcastle’s continuing failures. The Titans and Knights have been the standout shockers this season to any sensible observer.

Souths and Parramatta, the other options, have had the excuses of injury and rebuilding – with those two, one could at least see what the plan was and where it was going wrong.

Nobody has the first clue what the Knights want to do despite watching Adam O’Brien’s football for years. They are utterly devoid of a style of play.

The Titans at least have that, but unfortunately remain allergic to defence. Some of the efforts in their defeat to Cronulla were pitiful, well below first grade standard.

The reverse run-in sees the Titans face the Warriors, Dolphins and Tigers needing one win to lift themselves off the bottom. With the first and last of those at home, it’s possible.

It would be poetic if Newcastle, the only team bad enough to lose to the Gold Coast twice, managed to claim the cutlery. They have Brisbane, who need a win, then Cronulla, who may also, then Parramatta away. It’s eminently possible.

Forward pass

The jockeying continues on what might be the best Friday night of the year.

Canberra take on Penrith in, of all places, Mudgee – where one can only hope they’re throwing up a temporary stand in a week to cram the punters in.

It’s an unlikely location for such a momentous meeting, but strangely appropriate for two of the sides who put the most effort into bush footy.

That is followed by a heavyweight affair at AAMI Park, where the Bulldogs travel to take on Melbourne.

The Doggies are wounded and really, really need to reassert themselves, while the Storm know they can all but secure a home final – likely against the same opponents – with a victory.

If you’re in Australia, rush home from work for a 6pm kick off that matters, then get a good backside groove going for part two. If you’re in England, work from home and don’t open the laptop. Your boss will forgive you.