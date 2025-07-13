The last week of Origin is always a weird one.

Some players get named to play but never get close. See Haas, Payne.

Others get listed in the reserve when they’re clearly going to play, like Isaah Yeo, who busted out another 54 minutes in the middle.

Some even land between the two, like Nathan Cleary, who began on the bench for the first time in his career.

For our purposes, we get unsung heroes of the most unlikely variety – a 26-year-old from North Sydney Bears – plus several of our season’s favourites, not least from the Warriors back row. Here’s the lot.

1. Reece Walsh (Broncos)

There are few sights in the NRL like Reece Walsh in full flight, but it’s been few and far between this season.

Recent weeks have been an improvement for the fullback, and this weekend was one of his best of the year so far.

His try in the second half, complete with trademark backflip, was classic Reece Lightning, creating a break with his pace, backing up and then having the extra kick to finish.

2. Dom Young (Knights)

When Dom Young was dropped at the Roosters, it was because they lost faith in his defence. It certainly wasn’t because his attack was off.

That’s what drew Newcastle to take him back, and though they ultimately lost to Melbourne, the Young upside was everywhere to see in the first half.

His first try was all pace and creation, getting down the edge and then kicking for himself. His second was all power, carrying several over the line with him as he charged from close range.

3. Billy Smith (Roosters)

There’s a lot of public goodwill towards Roosters centre Billy Smith. After so many years struggling with injury, it’s hard for punters not to want someone who comes back time and again to get a break.

This is now Smith’s fifth season in the NRL and already his second best in terms of NRL appearances – just 11 – and his best for tries with six. Those numbers show just how disrupted his career has been.

The skill is clearly there, as shown by his try and two assists against the Dragons. If he can stay on the park, the Roosters will finally get full return on their investment.

4. Izack Tago (Penrith)

When the Panthers were great, so was Izack Tago. When they weren’t, he copped plenty of criticism. Such is the lot of the centre, because often problems that occur further in are punished out in their channel.

Tago was far from his best early in the year, but has roared back as his team have improved. He was far too good for Parra on Sunday, with a huge yardage game, plenty of tackle breaks and a try that, while assisted by poor defending, still took some scoring.

5. Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs)

The last week was a strange one for Kiraz. He got the call-up for NSW and went into camp as 18th man, then sat stewing on the fitness of Brian To’o, who eventually played anyway.

Players will just say that they’re focusing on the team in situations like this, but the individual strain is obvious.

The big winners were the Bulldogs, who needed one of their stars back and rested for a crucial clash in North Queensland. They got a huge performance with all the Kiraz hallmarks: eight tackle breaks, twice as many as anyone else, plus three offloads and 169m in yardage.

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita (Warriors)

The Warriors have benefitted from a stable spine all year, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Luke Metcalf able to start every game until this week in the halves, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad missing just two at the back and Wayde Egan absent only once at dummy half.

When Metcalf went down, plenty wrote their season off. CHT, however, has other sides. The Wahs drafted in Tanah Boyd to play 7, doing the simple stuff well, and entrusted Harris-Tavita to provide the spark.

On the evidence of Sunday, he’s up for it. There were two tries in characteristic fashion, hitting a strong hole for one and staying alive on the play for another, plus a superb assist that got Roger Tuivasa-Sheck into the corner.

7. Nicho Hynes (Sharks)

The Sharks halfback gave a timely reminder of his skills with a dominating performance exactly when his side needed him on Friday night, turning up with two tries and a superb assist late in the game to put the result beyond doubt.

It was particularly important for Nicho because he’s regularly accused of going missing when it matters – a lot like Cronulla in general.

This time, with a live opponent on the charge and old fears about a collapse rising fast, Hynes turned the game around and secured the win.

8. Ben Talty (Broncos)

Rugby league loves a fairytale. Origin is full of them – not just in the main event but also in the undercard, with players pulled in from reserve grade to take the places of missing stars.

Ben Talty got that call last week and debuted in place of Payne Haas, and when the world’s best prop pulled up a little sore after Origin, the former North Sydney Bear got another go.

He didn’t miss out. Talty scored his first NRL try, in his second game, at the age of 26, after seven seasons toiling in reggies. It was fantastic.

9. Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

We give rightful praise to Nicho Hynes for his part in the Sharks’ win, but plenty should go to Brailey too.

The hooker has been his side’s best player all year, and had just as much to do with their late-game resurgence on Friday.

His ability to challenge markers and direct attacks is well-known, but in the last few weeks, Brailey has greatly increased his ability to straighten rucks out of dummy half. When the Sharks have been good, he’s been why.

10. Lindsey Smith (Penrith)

The Kangaroos are basically a theoretical concept at this stage in Australia, but if you can cast your mind back to their last game, Lindsey Smith actually played in it. That’s how highly he was rated last year.

The Panthers wasn’t close to Origin this year, despite being an incumbent test player, but Ivan Cleary won’t mind: he’s got one of his best weapons firing throughout this tough period.

Smith led the pack to victory over Parramatta with 20 runs and 24 tackles in a typically workmanlike performance.

11. Leka Halasima (Warriors)

If you’ve read this column before, get ready for some deja vu in our back row.

Canberra weren’t playing, which excludes long-time favourite Hudson Young, but in his stead, we start with runaway rookie favourite, Leka Halasima.

The Warriors edge was at his usual chaotic best, and once again, it was the Tigers who suffered. Leka finished one of the tries of the season when these sides met in Campbelltown, and while this week’s effort wasn’t as spectacular, it was a lot funnier.

Halasima found himself on the wing with two Tigers coming across, but somehow managed to go both around and through the men in front of him for a late try that put tin hat on the Wahs’ win.

12. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne)

Nothing if not predictable, Eli Katoa makes the side again.

His finishing ability is superb, chasing down kicks and running in tries, both of which he did both this week.

Katoa might not even be the best player his season with his name, but for what Melbourne do, he’s vital.

When they’re struggling as they were on Saturday, they have the option of kicking to the big Tongan international. Jahrome Hughes is almost telepathic at this stage.

With Newcastle looking decent, they pulled the trigger to Eliesa and never looked back.

13. Erin Clark (Warriors)

Each week that Erin Clark makes this side is a kick in the guts for the Titans, who let him go and look a lot worse for it.

Clark is all nuance and little flash, but there was a real moment of quality this week as the lock forward showed all the touch in the world to slip Harris-Tavita through the Tigers line for a crucial try.