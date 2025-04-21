Wests Tigers rookie Lachlan Galvin issued a legal letter to the club on Sunday via his management, citing allegations of bullying in the work place, following his rejection of a $6 million contract extension.

The formal letter, issued by Galvin’s manager Adam Brame and Cove Agency director Isaac Moses on his behalf, outlines concerns about how the 19-year-old has been treated by individuals within the West Tigers club.

While the full details remain confidential, Code Sport reports that sources close to Galvin’s camp confirm the claims include alleged instances of poor management and a lack of adequate support for the young playmaker.

As reported by LoveRugbyLeague last week, emotions in the locker room overflowed to social media after Galvin’s decision was made public in a Tigers press release – with Tigers team-mates Jarome Lai and Sunia “Toto” Turuva taking aim at the situation on their personal Instagram profiles.

In the wake of growing public scrutiny, the Wests Tigers were also forced to shut down the comments section on their social media accounts, when Galvin became the target of heavy online abuse.

The backlash has only intensified speculation about tensions behind the scenes at Concord.

In the fall out, Wests Tigers head coach and club legend Benji Marshall has come to Galvin’s defense, urging fans and critics to back off and show support for the teenage star.

“Let’s chill with all the shit that’s coming his way, and just let him play footy,” said Marshall.

Marshall, who many believe has been instrumental in Galvin’s rise, denied any wrongdoing on his part and reiterated his ongoing care for the young five-eighth.

“I’ve got care for Lachie, and that’s been clear forever. I’ve never not once put him in a position where he felt uncomfortable,” he said.

“I’m all about the mental well-being of our players.”

This new legal development in the Galvin drama comes after the Rugby League Players Association contacted Galvin and his team, as well as senior players in the Tigers squad last week, issuing a warning to players about their actions on social media.

The club’s leadership, who tried to get on the front foot with Galvin’s departure, now finds itself under pressure to respond fairly and may have to review its internal culture.

The situation is also being closely monitored by the NRL Integrity Unit, who may intervene with the dispute moving forward.

In his best interest, Galvin was dropped for the Tigers round seven Easter Monday clash with the Eels and instead appeared for the Western Suburb Magpies in the NSW Cup.

The young star who’s been a standout for the Tigers this season despite the club’s ongoing struggles, proved in the lower grade that he is indeed NRL material on Monday.

His on-field creativity and confidence has drawn praise from high profile figures in the game such as Bulldogs Chief Executive Phil Gould.

The six-foot-four half was at the core of the Tigers’ long-term plans; however, this new development could mean an early release for Galvin’s contract, which is subject to end in 2026.

For Marshall, the focus remains on ensuring players like Galvin are nurtured, not torn down.

“At the end of the day, it’s just footy,” Marshall said.

“There’s more to life than this. We’ve got to look after each other.”

The Wests Tigers have yet to issue an official statement regarding the legal action.