The NRL’s 100 highest-paid players in 2025 have been revealed – with the world’s leading star, Nathan Cleary, sitting at the top of it this year after dethroning another rugby league mega-star.

Cleary tops the NRL’s Rich List this year after it was revealed by Code Sports that he earned a staggering $1.3million – around £630,000 – per season for his exploits with the Panthers. Few would argue he does not deserve to be at the top of the list given his brilliant performances for the reigning champions.

He is only joint-top though, with Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses also earning the same amount after he secured a pay rise in the last 12 months.

Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic retains his position inside the top five and has moved up a place from last season. He now earns $1.25million per season but is in talks with the club over an extension on a reduced salary.

Last year’s number one on the list, Newcastle superstar Kalyn Ponga, is down in sixth on $1.2million; the same salary as Gold Coast star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Wests Tigers half-back Jarome Luai, who left the Panthers to join the Tigers on a mega deal.

The top 10 is rounded off with Cameron Munster ($1.15million), Brisbane star Payne Haas ($1.1million), Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell ($1.1million) and another Souths player in the shape of Cameron Murray ($1.1million)

Players includes Roosters star Sam Walker and Queensland’s Reece Walsh appear on the list for the first time, which show just how big the gap is between the NRL and Super League in terms of player salaries.

There is not a single player in England on anything like the salary any of the top 10 are earning in Australia, illustrating just how far behind the game is in Super League in terms of financial muscle – and why so many players pursue careers in the NRL.