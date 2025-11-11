The NRL will kick off with a blockbuster opening round in March 2026 – as the last two champions of the competition do battle in a headline clash.

Brisbane Broncos begin the defence of the title they won last month with a monumental showdown with the team that has won the last four titles before them, Penrith Panthers, on Friday 6 March at Suncorp Stadium.

Two weeks on from their trip to England to face Super League champions Hull KR, Michael Maguire’s side face the Panthers on a major opening weekend clash.

The season begins in earnest the weekend earlier on March 1, when four teams head to Las Vegas. Canterbury Bulldogs will face the Dragons, while Newcastle Knights will take on North Queensland Cowboys.

Other headline clashes include the Warriors taking on the Roosters, while the Dolphins host the Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the 2026 State of Origin series have also been revealed – and it includes a return to Melbourne for rugby league’s most prestigious games.

The MCG will host game two of the series in 2026, which will be a good omen for New South Wales – who have won five of the six Origin games that have been played in Victoria over the years historically.

Accor Stadium will host the opener in May, with the third and final game being played at Suncorp Stadium in Queensland as the Maroons look to win the series for the second successive year.

NRL Round One 2026

Bulldogs v Dragons (Sunday March 1, Allegiant Stadium)

Knights v Cowboys (Sunday March 1, Allegiant Stadium)

Storm v Eels (Thursday March 5)

Warriors v Roosters (Friday March 6)

Broncos v Panthers (Friday March 6)

Sharks v Titans (Saturday March 7)

Sea Eagles v Raiders (Saturday March 7)

Dolphins v Rabbitohs (Sunday March 8)

State of Origin 2026

Game I: May 27 (Accor Stadium)

Game II: June 17 (MCG)

Game III: July 8 (Suncorp Stadium)