NRL reveal interest in buying Super League with huge admission made

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys has said they are openly ‘looking’ at potential involvements with running rugby league in the UK, which would also include Super League.

Talk over a potential takeover has been rife for months now, but this admission from V’landys is certainly a step forward in this regard.

NRL to takeover Super League?

Speaking to CODE Sports in Australia, V’Landys detailed the potential takeover could see rugby league become a $1 billion international force, and could also lead to the NRL selling off State of Origin to focus on growing the competition in the UK.

“We’re looking at the UK,” V’landys said.

“Never say never. That’s if they want us. The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement if they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.”

He added: “If they approached us, we’d certainly look at it.”

The interest in a potential Super League takeover would also help grow the international game, which has long been seen as the fastest way to grow rugby league.

“At this stage, they haven’t approached us, but we’re a firm believer in having a strong game in England and we’re a firm believer in the international game. You can’t have an international game without England.”

“I don’t want to breach any confidentiality, but it’s important for us that the game in the United Kingdom is strong. At the moment, it’s got its challenges.”

Super League and the NRL are also beginning to work more closely, and that has led to Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors joining the NRL’s Las Vegas event.

“I’m not being critical of them because they do a great job, but rugby league has to be strong in England, and we’re developing a relationship already by having Warrington and Wigan in Vegas.”

He added: “We’ll certainly have discussions with Super League to see how we can assist in the future.”

Only time will tell if the NRL will fully take over Super League, but this is certainly a sign it is in the pipeline.

