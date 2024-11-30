Further details of NRL owners’ potential investment into Super League clubs have now emerged, including the identity of two high-profile figures Down Under who have been sounded out.

Earlier this week, LoveRugbyLeague brought you the news that the prospect of investing into Salford Red Devils had been mooted to chiefs of NRL clubs along with other high-profile figures in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Red Devils appear to have staved off a serious financial crisis this off-season after securing a six-figure advance on their central distribution for 2025.

That will enable them to get to the start line of the 2024 Super League season – by which time they hope a Council-led deal to purchase the Salford Community Stadium has been completed.

But until those issues are resolved, Salford are in serious uncertainty, with the club now in special measures and subject to an in-depth review of their financial situation moving forwards.

And they aren’t on their own, with London Broncos still not entirely out of the woods in terms of financial hardship having seen long-time backer David Hughes pull out of the club following their relegation from Super League.

NRL owners’ potential Super League investment latest as fresh details emerge

The term is probably an overused one in our game, but the NRL‘s interest in putting money into Super League isn’t going away, and is becoming somewhat of a ‘saga’.

Now, Code Sports report that at least two clubs in the British game – believed to be Salford and London – had been offered to Australian consortiums.

In their latest ‘Saint, Sinner, Shoosh’ feature, the Australian news outlet also state that a consortium involving former Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis and ex-chief executive Justin Pascoe are among those to have been sounded out about their interest in investing in Super League clubs.

Hagipantelis and Pascoe were ousted from their roles at Wests at the end of the 2023 campaign, with the former chairman then withdrawing the sponsorship of his law firm from the Tigers and becoming embroiled in a legal battle against the club.

The NRL’s desire to get involved in Super League comes from a place of wanting the international game to thrive having already tasted success on that front in the Pacific nations.

And speaking to Code Sports, NRL chief Andrew Abdo said: “The health and growth of rugby league internationally is extremely important.

“One of the priorities of the ARLC (Australian Rugby League Commission) has been to invest in and grow international rugby league.

“As the Pacific’s biggest sport, rugby league is growing in the Southern Hemisphere, and we want to see similar success in the north.”

