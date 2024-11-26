Owners and high-profile figures of NRL clubs have been sounded out about the prospect of investing in Salford Red Devils in recent days, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Red Devils appear to have staved off a serious financial crisis this off-season after securing a six-figure advance on their central distribution for 2025. That will enable them to get to the start line of the new Super League season – by which time they hope a Council-led deal to purchase the Salford Community Stadium has been completed.

That will open significant new revenue streams for the club – and the prospect of a new advertising screen overlooking the M60 will also allow them to bring in extra cash.

However, until those issues are resolved, Salford are in serious uncertainty, with the club now in special measures and subject to an in-depth review of their financial situation moving forwards.

But Love Rugby League has learned that some major figures at clubs in the NRL have been contacted by an unnamed third-party – believed to be a significant player agent in Australia – across the last week looking for an opportunity to meet to discuss a potential investment in the club.

Salford, as revealed by Rugby League Live on Monday, have attracted investment interest already from Down Under – but some clubs have been approached asking if they too would be interested in reviving the financial fortunes of the club. The agent in question is understood to be part of a consortium who are weighing up their own investment.

READ NEXT: Hull KR’s star-studded strongest 2025 line-up including four new signings could take some stopping

Love Rugby League has spoken to two owners of NRL clubs in the last 24 hours, who both confirmed they had been sounded out about a deal.

However, they decided against stepping forward and potentially investing as they did not feel the opportunity was right for them at this moment. One, speaking under anonymity, told Love Rugby League: “It wouldn’t be right for us right now but we’re aware that there’s people looking at the club as an opportunity.”

But Salford do have at least one interested party who is looking to invest as the club seek to navigate a path through their latest financial difficulties.

READ NEXT: ‘Fragile’ Championship club facing fresh financial issues as funding cuts possible