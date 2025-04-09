The NRL’s plans to take control of the running of Super League would be significantly impacted by any potential removal of Catalans Dragons from the competition.

Talks have been ongoing for weeks in regards to investment from Australia’s elite competition into British rugby league.

Those developments appear to have been accelerated following reports from the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, indicating that they would be open to taking a 33 per cent stake in Super League – but only on the proviso that they have administrative control.

There would be no deal if the NRL were simply approached to invest financial capital without a high degree of leadership and direction.

But those reports come at a time when there is heightening speculation over the future of both Catalans and Toulouse in the British game.

Love Rugby League revealed last week how a meeting at Batley of clubs – not including the two French sides – detailed that opinions were being sought on a wealth of subjects to shape a strategic review that will be delivered this summer.

It should be stressed that no decision or vote has been made on potentially removing the French duo from the professional structure as it stands. That would not happen at any stage before the review, either.

But sources in both Australia and England have indicated to Love Rugby League that the idea of removing them would not be entertained in the slightest by the NRL or Peter V’Landys. Furthermore, it could largely jeopardise any deal that may or may not transpire.

French clubs are at the heart of both IMG and the NRL’s long-term plans for Super League. The NRL would likely work closely with IMG if a deal was completed.

The NRL would be keen to bring Toulouse in alongside Catalans to strengthen the French role at the highest level of the sport.

One senior official in the NRL told Love Rugby League: “It’s pretty simple. No France – no PVL.”

The situation was amplified over the weekend when Catalans coach Steve McNamara addressed speculation over the Dragons’ future.

Speaking after their Challenge Cup win over Salford Red Devils, he said: “We paid for all of that tonight, nobody else paid a penny.

“Catalans paid for every single thing; match officials, the opposition’s travel and hotels. I understand other clubs have their problems but we have to look after ourselves first and foremost because nobody else will.

“Our concern is the Dragons and French rugby league and the importance of that in the overall competition.

“This has been one of the biggest success stories of expansion and hopefully it will continue. So whatever they were talking about at the meeting at Batley, there is only one solution and that’s to strengthen this club and continue doing so regardless of what anyone else thinks.”