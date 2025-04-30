It’s Magic, y’know, and at the risk of sounding like 1970s pop band Pilot, never believe it’s not so.

The showpiece round is happening on both sides of the world on the same weekend, with Brisbane set to host a massive weekend of footy in front of a sold out crowd.

There’s been the usual complaints about the pitch – who could have anticipated it might rain in a tropical city? – so they’ve laid a new one, which means you can expect an equally tedious news cycle the second someone twists a knee.

Manly, after years of deliberately giving up a home game to get flogged by the Broncos, have decided to sit this one out with the bye, but everyone else is in action – starting with a very special Thursday night.

Queensland v New South Wales

It’s Origin time already, with the first instalment of the Women’s fixture slated for Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.



Nothing about this is easy to predict, as it’s the first Women’s game of any description since the Jillaroos’ glorified training run against England in Vegas nearly two months ago, without so much as state footy in between.

That’s a good thing – they’re realigning the season so that the NRLW and the NSW/QLD Cups are at the same time – but it will mean that everyone is coming into arguably the most important game of the year stone cold.

What we can predict, then, is unpredictability. Oh, and probably a few knock-ons as we all get used to playing again. Traditionally these games have been ultra-close and very exciting to watch as both the Blues and Maroons are well balanced, elite sides that cancel each other out.

Queensland are the holders, but lost this game last year, also on Magic Round Eve. They’ll be looking to top that attendance, too, and set a new record for WOrigin.

They got 25,492 last year, but that lasted just one game before NSW pipped the record with 25,782 in Newcastle for Game 2. Expect that to go again on Thursday.

Tip: Queensland

Storm v Raiders

The last game is perhaps the best at Magic, as second take on third to round out the weekend.

Melbourne arrive after flogging Souths, while Canberra rock up on the back of a stirring second half comeback to down the Dolphins.

Nobody really rates the Raiders, but that’s absolutely how they like it. This is a time built on grievance and siege mentality, crafted by coach Ricky Stuart, and who enter every game wanting to fight opponents into the dirt.

That places them at odds with this iteration of the Storm, who are perhaps the most expansive we have seen in the long Craig Bellamy era. They’ll chuck it early and often if the chance arises.

On paper, Melbourne should have enough, but you know that Canberra won’t give a stuff who they’re up against. This should be worth waiting until Sunday night to watch.



Tip: Storm

Dolphins v Roosters

Magic Round now has two home teams – and Brisbane have even given up their traditional Friday night spot to let the other blokes take centre stage.

Redcliffe began life with a stirring victory over the Roosters at Suncorp way back in March 2023, and this will be the first meeting of the two at the venue since.

The Phins will enter with confidence: despite a loss in Canberra, they’ve been in good nick of late and, while Easts did get a win on Anzac Day (and on their last visit north, against the Broncos), it’s been far from plain sailing for Trent Robinson’s men.

This is growing into a mini-rivalry, with a surprising amount of history given that one of the clubs is only in year three of existence.

The player of the match receives the Artie Legacy Medal, named after the superstar of the 1970s who graced both Redcliffe and the Eastern Suburbs, with Felise Kaufusi, Billy Smith and Sam Walker already honored.

Don’t back against Herbie Farnworth, consistently among the Phins best, picking it up this time.

Tip: Dolphins

Broncos v Panthers

Penrith were back, then they weren’t. The Broncos were underperforming, then they weren’t. Just when you think you can get a read on either of these sides, they do the opposite.

Brisbane turned in their best showing of the season last week to down the previously unbeaten Bulldogs, but Canterbury did play a significant part in their own downfall thanks to one of the most catastrophic first halves imaginable.

Even with that, however, the performances of Adam Reynolds, Selwyn Cobbo and (as ever) Payne Haas will give the home side plenty of hope.

Penrith, on the other hand, were humbled by Manly and will now travel up as the NRL’s 17th placed side. It’s an unusual situation for the serial champions, but with Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Isaah Yeo in the side, you can’t count them out.

Tip: Broncos

Warriors v Cowboys

Two of the competition’s form teams meet on Saturday’s middle game, and while they mightn’t have the most fans, they might produce the best contest.

North Queensland were horrendous to start the year but have quietly put together some decent form, going four unbeaten after taking three games to get off the mark.

The Wahs have an even better record – despite carrying injuries – but have benefitted from a 4-0 record in New Zealand. Naturally, that won’t help them much in Brisbane, though this is technically their home match.

Plenty will hinge on the hookers. Wayde Egan and Reece Robson might find themselves in a shootout for the NSW 9 jumper, and both are crucial to how their sides want to play footy. It’s the match-up to watch.

Tip: Warriors

Everyone else

Magic isn’t exactly living up to the name in some of the other fixtures, though the NRL probably wouldn’t have guessed that when the computer blurted them out last year.

Parramatta v Cronulla might have looked like a belter, but the Eels have been so bad to start the year that, even off the back of a bye and a Sharks loss last week, nobody will be confident in them to kick off the action for the blokes on Friday teatime.

First up on Saturday is Souths – down to their seventh halfback and forced to play Lewis Dodd – taking on the Knights, who are allergic to scoring points.

Channel 9 have chosen to carry this one for free in a late change of schedule to cover the Australian election live in the evening, which at least works for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will get to watch his beloved Bunnies before the votes roll in. His Labor Party lead in the polls, but Souths will not be favourites at Suncorp.

The match that 9 will shelve for politics is the most political club of all, the Wests Tigers, who will take to the field against the Dragons following an emotional win last weekend at Leichhardt, but on the back of another boardroom farrago in the week.

Will the club win? Maybe? Will they go a week without embarrassing themselves? Almost certainly not.

Last on our list is Sunday’s starter, where the Bulldogs will look to get back to winning ways after losing for the first time this season last week on this very ground. Fortunately for Canterbury, they get to face the Gold Coast, who are dreadful.

The Titans have a tendency to show up in games like this, when all looks lost and everyone has given up hope, but as ever, they enter in hope rather than expectation.

Tips: Sharks, Knights, Tigers, Bulldogs