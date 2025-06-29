It is believed that Queensland coach Billy Slater it set to make a shock selection, recalling Josh Papalii to the Queensland Maroons squad for the State of Origin Game III decider in Sydney.

The 33-year-old Canberra Raiders prop, who had announced his retirement from representative football just last year, will reportedly make his swansong in the Origin arena after a strong season with the Canberra Raiders, who sit on top of the NRL ladder.

Papalii, who played 23 games for Queensland between 2013 and 2022, had initially hung up his boots for the Maroons following a decision to step away from representative duties, to focus himself at the Raiders.

After a string of dominant performances in the NRL, including a memorable try in his 300th match, Papalii is reportedly making a comeback for an “Alfie Langer-style” S.O.S. to help the Maroons secure their third Origin series win in four years.

While it’s still just a report, with the full Queensland Maroons squad to be named on Monday, Slater’s decision to include the veteran forward could prove a tactical masterstroke.

Papalii’s physical presence, leadership, and work rate may be exactly what Queensland need after struggling in the middle.

It would also provide the Maroons with added motivation to lift and help end the legendary prop’s representative career on a high before he takes off to the Super League for next season.

Reports this week suggest that the Canberra legend is set to move to England to join St Helens in 2026.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Papalii, a legendary figure at the Raiders who has been loyal to the Green Machine since 2011, is set to wrap up his NRL career and appears to be eyeing a move to the Super League.

After turning down offers from rival NRL clubs, he’s opting for a new challenge in the UK.

“Papa (Papalii) came and spoke to (CEO) Don Furner and I some time ago and told us that he has some interest in England and also other NRL clubs and he simply said, I can’t play against the Raiders and I’ll look to secure a contract in England at some stage,’’ head coach Ricky Stuart told The Daily Telegraph.

“From our club’s point of view, we couldn’t be prouder of Josh.”

“He’s been an extremely loyal player and when the discussion turns to legends of the Raiders, one of the first name’s spoken will be Papa’s.”

“How this unfolds for Papa I’m not sure, but what I do know is that he’ll give everything he has until the very last step he takes on the field for the Raiders,’ said Stuart.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens has addressed the speculation surrounding Papalii’s potential move to the Super League on Friday, although he refrained from confirming the deal.

“He’s amongst many players in the NRL I admire,” Wellens said. “He’s an international, he’s an Origin player, and he’s done a lot of good in the game.”

“Discussions and interactions are always ongoing with player managers. It’s different for different individuals,” he continued.

“In the coming weeks or the next couple of months we’ll start to make some final decisions. But in the meantime I don’t want to break confidence in the talks we’ve had with those players,” he said.

Game Three of the 2025 Ampol State of Origin series kicks off on Wednesday, July 9 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.