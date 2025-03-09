The NRL and St George are investigating an incident which has gone viral on social media of a Dragons supporter appearing to throw a meat pie at a group of Canterbury Bulldogs fans during Saturday’s season opener.

St George were beaten 28-20 by the Bulldogs at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the Round 1 clash.

Christian Tuipulotu grabbed a hat-trick of tries for the hosts, but a flurry of four-pointers from Blake Wilson, Connor Tracey and Sitili Tupouniua (2) in a 20-minute spell either side of the break proved enough to secure the victory for the visitors.

After the game, a 35-second video of the incident in question went viral on social media.

NRL launch investigation into meat pie incident as club issue public apology

That clip shows two spectators, including one in a St George shirt, buying a meat pie from one of the stands inside the ground and asking the woman serving it whether it ‘would look good on a Bulldogs supporter?’

The individual donning the Dragons shirt then throws the pie at a group of Bulldogs fans in the stands, prompting a commotion.

One of the Bulldogs supporters that appeared to have been hit by the pie had stains on his shirt as he walked towards the camerman, saying: “What are you taking a video of? Me getting hit?”

Police were told about the incident, and were seen in the stands talking to a man after the incident had taken place, but no arrests were made at the time.

St George‘s statement on the incident reads: “The Dragons are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting antisocial behaviour from a Dragons fan at last night’s match against the Bulldogs at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium.

“The Dragons condemn any such behaviour in the strongest terms and will assist the NRL in relation to any breaches of the NRL Spectator Code of Conduct.

“The Dragons would like to sincerely apologise to the Bulldogs fan impacted by the incident. We will work with the Bulldogs to contact the fan and pass on our apologies directly.

“As a club, we want all fans, both home and away, to always feel safe at our games. Any behaviour that causes others not to feel safe will be acted upon.

“The Dragons would also like to stress that the behaviour of one individual should not detract from what was overall a very respectful sellout crowd with fans of both clubs supporting the match in a great spirit.”

