NRL winger Jacob Gagai completes Super League transfer move with length of contract revealed

Huddersfield Giants have signed Australia outside-back Jacob Gagai from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 28-year-old, who plays primarily on the wing but can also play centre and fullback, made his NRL debut in Las Vegas earlier this year and went on to score nine tries in 17 appearances for the Rabbitohs in 2024.

Jacob Gagai, who is the brother of Australia international Dane Gagai and the cousin of new St Helens signing Tristan Sailor, will add depth to Luke Robinson’s backline options for Huddersfield in 2025.

“He’s a player that epitomises what we want a Giants player to be,” said Giants coach Robinson.

“His work ethic is phenomenal, he’s a great bloke too so he’ll add to the culture. We’re trying to create a good, strong culture at the club going forward and he’ll definitely add to that.

“From a playing point of view, he’s quick, he’s got great hands and skill. He can play in different positions, he’s versatile.

“I’m really looking forward to having him as part of the squad. I really like the way he’s gone about his career, he’s done it the hard way. It shows a lot about his personality, he persevered and got his opportunity.

“In the games he’s played for Souths he has been phenomenal. The contacts we have in Australia that we’ve spoken to have been nothing but positive about him.”

Huddersfield’s newly-appointed director of rugby Andy Kelly believes their new recruit Gagai will prove to be a big hit in Super League.

“I’m excited by the signing, he played really well in the NRL scoring nine tries last year,” said Kelly.

“It’s an indication of where we’re at at the moment, and the positive changes we’re making. We spoke about recruitment quite heavily and where we need to focus our attention. This shows that the intention is to start moving forward.

“We can expect excitement from Jacob. He’s quick, elusive and adds another dimension that we have probably lacked. We have another finisher in the backline.

“There’s so many positives with him we’re really looking for the future. He’s versatile, too. That’s vital, the fact that we have a player and players in the squad that can play different roles means we can start to look at opposition, and see how they play and how we can adapt to that.”

