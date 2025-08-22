NRL icon tips Sydney Roosters star for Super League switch amid Daly Cherry-Evans rumours

NRL immortal, and former Warrington Wolves man, Andrew Johns has suggested Sydney Roosters star Hugo Savala should head to Super League, as the Chooks’ hunt for Daly Cherry-Evans hots up.

The 23-year-old has been a regular in the Roosters squad this season, with 17 appearances to his name in his debut season in first-grade, but the possible transfer of Cherry-Evans could push him out of their match-day 17.

Sydney have led the charge for the QLD Maroons and Kangaroos star’s signature after he confirmed he would leave his current club, Manly Sea Eagles, at the end of the season.

‘It might be good for his development to go to England for a bit’

The halves is an area the Roosters are pretty well stocked. Sam Walker, who qualifies to play for England, will again be their starting number seven again next year, and should Cherry-Evans join he would likely come straight in alongside him

With his future seemingly under a cloud, former half-back Johns has suggested he should head to Super League to further develop.

“DCE will start next year at No.6 and Sam will have the keys to the team,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“Whether that’s the same mid-year we will see, but the big question is what Hugo Savala will do, whether he will stick around and wait for another year in the lower grades.

“I think he will go out on some sort of loan deal. It might be good for his development to go to England for a bit.”

There are a number of clubs in the competition in the market for a new half-back ahead of 2026, and with the quota spots increasing to 10, he would certainly attract some interest.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – Wigan Warriors assistant Paul Deacon sets out head coach ambitions after rugby league return

👉 Hull KR boss Willie Peters delivers grim Sauaso Sue verdict as ‘worst fears’ revealed

👉 Exclusive – The candidate Ryan Carr beat to land Castleford Tigers job revealed

👉 Leeds Rhinos sweat on key injury as Brad Arthur delivers strong verdict of Hull KR win

👉 Salford duo make Championship switch as Red Devils’ under-fire owners attacked by departing star in exit statement