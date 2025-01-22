NRL icon lifts lid on potential plan to purchase London Broncos

Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah has admitted he was in the running to purchase London Broncos, as the club inch closer to a successful takeover.

The Broncos are in talks with an Australian investment group who are vying to take control of the club after previous owner David Hughes indicated he would be relinquishing control of the Championship club following London’s relegation from Super League.

Speculation had suggested Brisbane Broncos were looking at a takeover – something they denied themselves earlier this week.

But late last year, rumours emerged that Farah, alongside business Jay Ayoub and several others, were themselves looking at purchasing London and running the club.

And Farah has admitted to Wide World of Sports those rumours were indeed correct – but the proposition ‘didn’t quite stack up’ after they were approached by former London head coach Tony Rea.

The legendary NRL hooker said: “It all came about through Tony Rea who I’ve known for years. He floated the idea to us and we looked into it but it didn’t quite stack up, even though the potential is there.”

London remain in talks about potential fresh investment that would save the club’s long-term future and allow them to plan for life without Hughes.

They are confident they can improve their IMG grading sufficiently over the coming years to challenge for a return to Super League, despite plenty of controversy over their position in the rankings across the last 12 months.

The Broncos are slowly assembling a squad for the 2025 campaign, with Italy international Luke Polselli becoming the latest player to sign up at the club this year. They play their first competitive match of the season on Saturday, when they take on new League 1 club Goole Vikings.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Major Marc Sneyd update as Leigh Leopards make decision on Salford Red Devils half-back

👉🏻 The 14 longest active Super League player contracts including SIX Wigan stars

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils meeting update as club make major call as takeover looms

👉🏻Lachlan Lam makes huge admission on Leigh Leopards future and breaks silence on Hull FC move