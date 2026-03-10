With a number of Super League clubs still scouring the market for fullbacks after an unprecedented amount of injuries, more potential options are emerging on the market.

Love Rugby League has already revealed that the likes of Ben Farr, Trai Fuller and Tyrell Sloan are potential options for clubs looking to recruit, and now, it appears there is another potential option to consider.

Sources have indicated that another player clubs have become aware of is Chevy Stewart, the young Canberra Raiders talent who has already made an impression in the New South Wales Cup.

Still only 20, Stewart made a big impression below the NRL last year, scoring 14 tries in 24 appearances for the Raiders. He has also made a handful of appearances in the NRL, playing four times since his debut in 2024, making one appearance last year.

It is an option clubs are likely to consider, with Castleford Tigers and Hull FC both publicly open to the idea of recruiting after developments to their squad. Cas have lost Blake Taaffe to an ACL for the injury while Hull FC are without their own fullback, Will Pryce, to the same injury, while Liam Knight’s exit has left them with a quota spot at their disposal too.

It remains to be seen when those clubs will pull the trigger, and who they decide to make a move for. But what is clear is that there are options to pursue if clubs wish to find replacements.

A remarkable number of fullbacks are currently injured. Castleford are also without Fletcher Rooney, Huddersfield’s fullbacks, Niall Evalds and George Flanagan, are also injured. Hull KR have suffered injuries to Arthur Mourgue and Dec Murphy, Leigh’s David Armstrong and Bailey Hodgson are both injured, as is St Helens’ Jack Welsby. Then, Wigan lost Jai Field to illness, and Bevan French has suffered a suspected serious hamstring injury.