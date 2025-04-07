NRL: High tackle crackdown takes first scalps as Des Hasler could face sanctions amid post-match comments.

A crackdown on foul play saw heads and eyes roll during round five of the NRL premiership.

Eight sin-bins were issued over the weekend, following last Monday’s notice from the NRL’s head of Football Graham Annesley, which put all 17 clubs on notice following round four’s barrage of unpunished high tackles.

Annesley informed teams that if there is direct and forceful contact to the head, with no mitigating factors, players will likely be binned.

This is the biggest crackdown on high tackles since the 2021 Magic Round enforcement which saw a record 14 yellow cards and three red cards over a single weekend of rugby league.

Canberra Raiders back rower, Hudson Young, was the first to see a yellow card in round six, after the game was stopped by a late call from the bunker (video referee) in the 58th minute, following an alleged breach that happened several plays earlier.

Channel 9 commentator and former Cronulla great Paul Gallen was outraged by the late call.

“Unless the referee and touch judges see it, let it play on,” said Gallen.

“Let’s deal with it on Monday,” he said.

Canberra was forced to battle with 12 men, trying to claw their way back into the contest with a strong looking Cronulla Sharks.

It only took a miracle last minute try – featuring the returned sin-binned player, Hudson Young – to seal the win for the raiders, who would have otherwise paid the price for the NRL’s crackdown.

In a post-match press conference Raider’s coach Ricky Stuart leaned towards the side of diplomacy in his criticism of the NRL’s crackdown, commending referee Todd Smith for his overall performance.

Regarding the high shot call, Stuart said: “I’m confused with it.”

“We’re not that ill-disciplined,” he said.

“This team is not that ill-disciplined.

“I don’t know what I can do as a coach because I don’t go out and coach grubby tactics, I don’t go out and coach to be ill-disciplined.”

Unlike Stuart, Gold Coast Titan’s coach, Des Hasler, found himself on the losing side to the Dolphins.

Hasler saw things differently after the Titan’s captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui was sin-binned in the second minute of the game.

The Titan’s star collected his Queensland teammate, Felise Kaufusi, on the chin and was put on report for the incident.

Hasler claimed in a post-match press conference that the crackdown is “spoiling the game for fans.”

“People pay good money to come out and see a game of footy,” said Hasler.

“I just think with this playing at the head… it just interferes with the intent and integrity of what the game is about,” he said.

“It’s a forceful game, sometimes those things [happen].”

“I don’t think any of the ones that I’ve seen have been too malicious… I just don’t get it.”

Hasler later stated in the interview that he had not been critical of the referees and therefore he “doesn’t expect a $25,000 fine.”

Hasler, who has a history of walking the line in referee criticism, might find himself in hot water after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the NRL will be reviewing his comments made to the press, following his 36-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Other NRL coaches such as the Tiger’s Benji Marshall were tight lipped when asked about their thoughts of the sudden crackdown.

“I don’t know,” Marshall commented.

The fall out of round five see’s Dolphins player Ray Stone handed a one-game suspension for his high shot on Beau Fermor, while Tino Fa’asuamaleaui faces a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

Brisbane Broncos enforcer Brendan Piakura has been handed a two-game suspension following the Broncos and West Tigers game, while Manly forward Corey Waddell misses two matches with an early plea after receiving a grade-two careless high tackle charge on Sunday.

Raider’s player Hudson Young was one of many handed a grade-one charge for his high shot on McInnes and issued an $1,800 fine.

Under usual circumstances sin-binned players automatically receive grade-two charges from the NRL and a ban, while a send-off incident can result in a grade-three charge and longer stint on the sidelines.

“Encouraging players to lay down”

On the Sunday Footy Show on Channel 9, rugby league immortal, Andrew Johns, too wanted to remain tight lipped about his true thoughts.

“I don’t want to say anything,” said Johns.

Former Origin great, Billy Slater wasn’t afraid to lead the discussion: “Whether it’s great for the game or not, I can see what the NRL are trying to do – and to be honest – the people I feel really sorry for are the officials.”

“The officials have a job to manage the game, but they’re also asked to be the match review committee on the run as well,” he said.

Slater believes that it’s getting to the point where it is now deciding games.

The Melbourne Storm legend hopes that the NRL can find a middle ground over the next couple of weeks, as many of the sin bins are not highly dangerous and “are only resulting in fines.”

This was evident in the Hudson Young high tackle on Cameron McInnes, where McInnes wasn’t removed from the field for HIA protocol.

NRL legend, Brad Fittler said it’s inviting players to lie down a play up to the referee.

“They [players] see a real benefit to get an extra set of six for their team anytime they get hit anywhere near their head,” said Fittler.

“We shouldn’t apologize for what the game is. The game is the toughest game played by tough men and women,” he said.

“Let them play. If there is massive contact with the head – you’re gone.

“If it’s soft, let the game go on, please.”