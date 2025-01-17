Former Manly Sea Eagles prop Matt Lodge, who had been heavily linked with a move to Super League in 2025, has landed himself an NRL contract: but with a real catch attached.

Lodge turned down a new two-year deal with the Sea Eagles last year due to the financial package he was offered. It would have placed him on the NRL’s minimum wage, and the forward backed himself to get a better deal elsewhere.

With the new season fast approaching, Lodge has found a new club, with St George offering him a deal – however, it is only a train and trial deal for the remainder of the 2025 pre-season.

That means that Lodge has not yet secured a full-time deal for the upcoming campaign, and he will have to impress the club’s coaching staff in training in order to secure one of the remaining spots in their squad for the 2025 season.

Lodge had been linked with other clubs including South Sydney Rabbitohs. He was also offered to Super League clubs at various stages towards the latter part of the 2024 season, but no suitors emerged for the forward.

It also remains to be seen whether or not Lodge himself was open to a move to England, having always backed himself to find a new club in the NRL for 2025.

He has finally done that, but he is by no means certain of a full-time NRL contract for the new season just yet, with the Dragons handing him a last-minute lifeline to keep his career going.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Stefan Ratchford’s best 1-17 including Warrington and England legends

👉🏻 Assessing Hull FC’s half-back options including transfer targets after Jordan Abdull exit

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves coach makes major Salford Red Devils transfer admission

👉🏻 Fresh Salford Red Devils star attracting Super League interest with key exemptions update