Super League has missed Peter V’landys’ deadline of Thursday to come to an agreement on an historic partnership with the NRL.

Talks have been ongoing for months about a partnership between the two competitions. They have looked to be reaching a conclusion on multiple occasions.

Most recently, it looked set to be agreed last month before the NRL made a late demand that any deal for them to invest was conditional on London Broncos being admitted into Super League.

V’landys then confirmed publicly he was looking for Super League to sign the terms of a deal sheet – not necessarily every detail, just an agreement in principle – by the time the Rugby League World Cup kicked off on Thursday.

But as Friday arrived in Australia, there has been no agreement signed. It is understood that among the issues in play, RL Commercial proposed late changes to the terms of the deal, which has left the whole situation now in limbo.

The terms we know so far

As has been heavily reported by Love Rugby League and other media outlets in recent months, the NRL has promised to give Super League a figure in the region of £30million over the next five years.

This will help clubs offset rising financial costs and actually buffer the hole left by the sponsorship deal agreed with Betfred. It had been suggested in recent days by club officials to Love Rugby League that without the NRL money, Super League clubs were braced for a hefty drop in central distribution.

But the NRL are proposing to plug that gap and several others. They will also invest cash in other areas including marketing and commercial to strengthen Super League’s position as a brand.

We also know the NRL will take a small stake in Super League if a deal can be salvaged; it had been suggested up to 50 per cent, but the real figure is much smaller than that. That is, in essence, to protect their investment.

But the crucial term is that London Broncos were going to be admitted into Super League as part of what becomes a 15-team competition from the start of the 2027 season.

What happens next

With the heads of terms now not agreed after V’landys’ deadline, Super League and the NRL now have to decide how best to proceed.

That does include London’s admission into Super League and the finer points around that – but it also includes a number of other key areas that will be fleshed out.

But most importantly of all, it remains to be seen whether a deal can even go ahead now, and whether Super League may have to provide its own financial footing once again for at least another 12 months.

Providing V’landys and the NRL even want to proceed moving forwards, there is every chance talks will be cooled in the coming weeks, with the World Cup an understandable priority.

That means Super League is once again in complete limbo – with no decision on total sponsor, competition structure and the number of teams. The NRL deal not being signed only stalls that further.

Once again, Super League appears to be facing chaos.