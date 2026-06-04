NRL supremo Peter V’landys admits the competition could rush through its plans for a 20-team league as part of a new broadcast agreement – with eye-watering sums of money being discussed.

The NRL is deep into conversations with a number of broadcasters about a deal that could be worth billions of dollars to the game Down Under over a five-season period. There is already heavy speculation of expectations around $700million per year – which equates to around £370million.

In contrast, Super League’s existing TV deal is worth just over £20million – underlining the gulf in difference between the two codes at present.

The NRL will introduce team number 18 next year when Perth enter the competition, before the PNG Chiefs follow suit in 2028.

The expectation was for a 20th team much later, around 2032, but V’landys said in an interview with Code Sports that some potential broadcasters want it to happen in the next five-year cycle currently up for purchase.

NRL to go to 20 teams?

“They want it in the next (broadcast) cycle,” he said. “I’m not going to say who, but that will certainly be considered. I’m not saying we will definitely do that, but we will certainly look at it.

“We need to look at the business case and if it stacks up, the good thing is the 20th team will be brought forward to 2029 or 2030. But we have to go to the existing clubs and consult them as well.

“There’s a bit of water to go under the bridge but, yes, a new team could probably come in around 2029 or 2030.”

The possible contenders

It would appear to be a straight battle between another team in Queensland or the prospect of a second club from New Zealand to become team number 20 in the NRL.

Ipswich Jets have long been touted as a future NRL side given their long and rich history within Australian rugby league, while New Zealand is seen as a major possibility for growth due to the success of the Warriors.

However, V’landys stressed that a second Kiwi team would be on the South Island, so as not to disturb the work done by the Warriors since they entered the NRL. Christchurch has been mooted as a potential location.

“Another team in New Zealand would be ideal, especially with the growth of the game there,” he said.

“The Warriors have done such a great job over there that we wouldn’t want to cannibalise them, so the team would have to be down south. They’ve got a new stadium in Christchurch, so we’ll be going there and having a look at that in the next month or so.

“We’re doing so well in New Zealand at the moment and we have the players in New Zealand or Queensland (to sustain a 20th team).

“With additional investment (from the new TV rights deal), you’re going to see substantially improved participation. It’s going to have a multiplier effect. More money means more players and better ways of training them.

“This is the opportunity for the game to grow at a rate it’s never grown before and be sustainable in both dollars and players.”