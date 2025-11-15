A drastic reduction in the length of the NRL season is being considered, with a bigger international window sought after, according to a report Down Under.

The fixture list for the 2026 NRL campaign was revealed earlier this week, with the elite competition Down Under currently spanning 27 rounds.

All 17 teams play 24 matches across those 27 rounds, with three byes apiece – otherwise known as weeks without a game.

Notably, the NRL is set to grow in size over the coming years with the addition of Perth Bears and the PNG Chiefs already confirmed for 2027 and 2028 respectively.

And it’s the topic of expansion which has brought about this new consideration of a reduced schedule from the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), according to Code Sports.

NRL set to drastically REDUCE season to accommodate bigger international window

The Australian outlet have reported that the NRL season could be cut from 27 rounds to as few as 19 as part of a pathway towards a 20-team competition Down Under.

This move, if it comes to fruition, is expected to be in place by the time the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane comes around.

As part of the ARLC’s reported plans, no byes would be in place during the campaign. Instead, there would be more flexibility in a 20-team competition, with a conference system being considered – much like we see in American sports including in the MLS.

It’s believed that a conference system would allow the NRL to maximise its games between rivals, and in turn that would aid both attendances and revenue streams for clubs.

Notably, under the proposed format, State of Origin would be expected to become a standalone series.

Currently, NRL games take place around the series, worth around $100 million AUD (circa £49.7 million) each year. But if the shortened NRL schedule does come into play, the series would take place separately to the league season annually.

According to Code Sports’ report, the proposed shortening of the NRL season has been put forward as a way to allow the international calendar to expand.

It’s believed that the powers that be within the ARLC wish to capitalise on the success of both the Ashes Series between Australia and England and the Pacific Championships.