There’s an ominous sound emitting from the foot of the mountains, and it’s one we’ve heard before. Those who wrote obituaries on the Panthers dynasty might have gone a little early.

Penrith marked up a ninth consecutive win, defeating a dreadful Newcastle side, and moved into the top four. That was initially on a live ladder basis, only for Cronulla to choke and the Warriors to lose, cementing the Panthers in fourth place for real.

The top four is huge in the NRL. Where you are within it is important, but nowhere near as vital as being in it in the first place – 111 of 113 Premiers in the NRL or NSWRL have been, or if you prefer, only two haven’t.

The difference is the double chance, which allows for either a slip-up or a weekend off, depending on how your first week goes.

Either way, the Panthers will back themselves wherever they finish, and perhaps more than any non-top four finisher, we’d believe them.

They’ve still got some work to do – aka the top three in consecutive weeks – to actually finish there, but on this form, who’d bet against them?

A good week for…

The Roosters, who put down a serious marker in destroying the Dolphins on Saturday night.

They call it the Artie Beetson Cup, in honour of the Immortal prop, a former Dolphin and Rooster.

For five minutes in the first half, the big man would have been smiling down as we revisited 1980: Spencer Leniu sparked a brawl after Easts’ second try that saw both sides reduced by two, and on the first play after the resumption, Siau Wong was knocked out cold by pair of Redcliffe tacklers.

The 11v11 period was split, but around that, the Roosters were supreme. Make any game short-sided and their attack, superbly marshalled by Sam Walker and James Tedesco, will find the gaps.

The Phins have been excellent in attack, but their defence was exposed ruthlessly. This was more than that, a true statement of levels in this game.

This result sees the cat thrown right among the pigeons.

Redcliffe have a tough month to finish – Broncos and Manly away, then Titans and Raiders at home – and, while they do essentially have another point through points difference, that took a serious hit here.

Easts have to host the Bulldogs and go to Melbourne, but will see games against Parramatta and Souths as highly winnable.

Perhaps the biggest winners are Manly: they were all but done on Friday night, but are alive again and get the Wests Tigers next up to bring themselves back to parity.

If they win that, then beat the Phins the week after, anything is possible.

A bad week for…

Brisbane, who had a shocker against the Storm on Thursday night.

Not only did they lose – nothing new there, they always lose in Melbourne – but they saw three key players go down with hamstring injuries.

In fact, two went in the same move, as first Ezra Mam and then Adam Reynolds twanged theirs while chasing Xavier Coates. Selwyn Cobbo eventually caught him in one of the saves of the season, but also departed the game clutching the back of his leg.

Reynolds’ was later revealed to be less serious and he might be back for the finals – if they make it – but Mam and Cobbo are done for the year.

Three hamstrings looks like a very unlucky night, but when your coach is Michael Maguire, questions will always be asked.

We’ve already had the Madge intensity conversation earlier in the year, when Marty Taupau was sacked for liking a post from former star Elijah Taylor about Maguire’s methods, and three players suffering this type of injury, at this time of the season, does heavily suggest overtraining.

Whatever the reason, Brisbane are all but out of the top four race now. They have 11 wins, so realistically might only need one more to make the eight. Even if they do, it’s hard to see them getting much further than week one.

Standout…

Cameron Ciraldo, whose Bulldogs bounced back from defeat to the Tigers in spectacular fashion.

The most impressive part was how boring it was: Canterbury followed the coach’s blueprint to the letter, just squeezing the life out of the Warriors over a prolonged period.

Unsurprisingly for a guy who cut his teeth at the feet of Ivan Cleary, this was Panthers-esque.

In fact, this was two former Penrith assistants facing off, and both have shown inclination towards the grinding, field position dominant style.

The Dogs monopolised the ball in the first half, running 25 sets to the Warriors 12, getting a little help from the refs – they won the set restarts 3-0 in the first half – but also forcing dropouts in the traditional, pre-Six Again way.

With the rain teeming down, that was the way to go. When they got into range, it was a case of staying there. The tries came eventually, inevitably and then in bulk.

It was helped that the Wahs dropped Tanah Boyd from halfback, then lost his replacement Te Maire Martin to a HIA in the first half. Attack is never their strongest suit and this was a Warriors side down to their fourth choice 7.

The Panthers are now officially ahead of the Kiwi side, who have lost five of the last seven and only defeat the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights in that run. They should make the finals, but they’re limping over the line.

Washout…

We say Adam O’Brien all the time, so let’s go for Craig Fitzgibbon.

His Cronulla were pretty pathetic in defeat to the Dragons: they had plenty of ball and field position, especially in the second half, but did very little with it.

Siosifa Talakai bombed multiple opportunities along Tyrell Sloan’s edge that could have changed the game and, realistically, they scored once from 40-odd sets, given their other score was a penalty try.

This was an open goal for the Sharks to move into the top four, and had they won, you would have backed them to stay there given their fixtures and those of their direct rivals.

That’s contingent on winning the games you’re meant to win, however, and they got exactly what they deserved there.

On O’Brien, though: surely this has to be the point at which the Newcastle hierarchy pull the plug. If there’s been a more shameful defensive performance than that which his Knights put in on Friday night, it’s been a long time since.

Penrith can rip sides apart, but they didn’t need to here. Dead miss tackles, nonexistent reads, poor effort areas – this had the lot.

There’s always an argument that the coach can’t go out and make tackles, but this looked like a team not playing for their gaffer, and particularly, a pack that has utterly checked out.

This is now a four-way fight for the spoon and Newcastle are right in the middle of it.

Everyone is talking about…

Arab gestures, surprisingly.

This is the follow up to the Tigers’ win over Canterbury last weekend, where Wests players were found to have done the ‘khawd’ gesture to Doggies supporters after one of the tries, then again on social media afterwards.

It was the perfect Sydney news story: it had the Tigers in the wrong, which always sells, and the Bulldogs’ fans, which does too.

You can read right between any line you want on what it is about Dogs fans as opposed to, say, Manly or Cronulla’s, that gets the right-wing press so interested.

The truth of the matter was that very few people noticed the gesture at the time. It wasn’t an international incident, but it suits plenty of people to treat it like one.

The thing about ‘offensive’ gestures is that someone has to be offended by it, and those who picked up on this – not least Bulldogs fans and players – seem to have found it more funny than offensive.

Don’t let that get in the way of four days of discourse though – we’re all Middle East experts, after all.

But nobody mentions…

The Pacific Championships, which were announced to little fanfare during the week. The NRL did their bit, but the major newspapers largely ignored it.

At least it has been announced now, so those of us who think that Test footy should be the pinnacle of the game can now plan accordingly.

The headline is Tonga v Samoa at Suncorp, and while public reaction wasn’t massive, you can bet the NRL will ramp up the big sell closer to the time.

The angle, such as one existed, was around Payne Haas, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow opting to play for Samoa over Australia.

The argument is cut and dried. As long as Australia treats its own national team like an afterthought – not appointing a coach for ages, for example – then everyone else should.

The good news is that strengthening Samoa makes the Kangaroos more likely to lose, which in turn would concentrate green and gold minds.

Forward pass

Next week is set to be a belter, with big clashes every day of the round.

The biggest comes first, as Penrith host Melbourne with the chance to record a real statement win. Ten in a row sounds good, as does knocking off the current Premiership favourites.

Finals machinations make Canterbury’s trip to the Roosters fascinating – not least if Melbourne lose, as the Dogs could then overtake into second spot.

Easts just have to keep winning and then wait a night, where we’ll then get a Battle of Brisbane in which the Dolphins will either respond or slide further against the now injury-ravaged Broncos.

If Redcliffe and the Chooks were both to lose, it would crack the door open for Manly, who face the Tigers at Allianz Stadium as part of an extended second week of Indigenous Round.