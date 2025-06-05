NRL coach hit with final warning after ‘direct and targeted’ referee criticism

Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has received a final warning from the NRL for what the league described as “direct and targeted criticism” of match officials following last week’s loss to the Melbourne Storm.

This comes after Hasler slammed the referee’s performance following his side’s 28-16 defeat to the Melbourne Storm last week.

“Mr Hasler has been reminded of his obligations under the NRL Rules and Code of Conduct as well as his general responsibility as a sporting leader,” an NRL statement read.

“Negative public remarks about Match Officials significantly hinder the recruitment and retention of Match Officials at the community and pathways tiers of the game.”

The new warning stems from Hasler’s outspoken comments after his side’s 28-16 loss to the Storm.

Titans hooker Sam Verrills was denied a crucial try midway through the second half, with Bunker official Kasey Badger ruling that teammate Tino Fa’asuamaleaui had obstructed Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

“Kasey got it wrong, again,” Hasler said after the match. “There’s an email from the NRL about players lying in the ruck; that’s fine, let them lie in the ruck, but you shouldn’t lose the advantage.”

“They were lying all over the ground and six again, penalty, I don’t know whether it was called, and young Vez [Sam Verrills] picks up the ball and dives through, doesn’t touch anyone, Papenhuyzen wasn’t obstructed.”

“That was word-for-word what the NRL sent out, so I’ll be interested to see what their explanation was.”

Asked Thursday if he regretted his comments, Hasler responded: “I was just pointing out a few things.”

This also comes as Hasler continues to butt heads with the NRL over officiating trends.

In April, he criticised the league’s high-tackle crackdown, which led to a record amount of sin bins and send-offs.

Hasler said the stricter approach was ruining the flow of matches and turning fans away.

“People pay good money to come out and see a game of footy,” he said at the time. “This crackdown just interferes with the intent and integrity of what the game is about.”

The Titans currently sit dead last on the NRL ladder, with three wins to their name from 13 games.

