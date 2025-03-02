NRL coach, ex-Leeds Rhinos boss accused of grabbing UK journalist ‘by the throat’ in Las Vegas clash

New Zealand Warriors assistant Richard Agar allegedly grabbed a UK-based journalist by the throat during an altercation at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the NRL believed to be investigating the incident.

Agar, who spent time as head coach of Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos before heading Down Under, has been with the Warriors as one of head coach Andrew Webster’s right-hand men since 2023.

The Kiwi outfit were beaten 30-8 by Canberra Raiders over in Vegas on Sunday in a clash which directly followed the Super League showdown between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

It’s at half-time during the New Zealand Warriors‘ defeat that the incident involving Agar and the journalist is alleged to have taken place.

According to reports from numerous Australian outlets, Agar and his colleagues had to walk through the press box to get to the lifts which took them down into the dressing room area at the Allegiant Stadium.

In the press box, the 53-year-old is believed to have grabbed the journalist ‘by the throat’ and then verbally abused him.

The journalist involved is expected to report the incident to the NRL, who are reportedly set to check CCTV cameras in the stadium for footage of the altercation.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said: “I’ll speak to Richard and I’ll speak to the NRL to find out exactly what happened and we’ll take it from there.”

Reports from Down Under suggest that the incident may well have stemmed from the journalist involved writing a story calling for Agar to be sacked as Leeds’ head coach back in 2022.

