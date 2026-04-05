NRL CEO Andrew Abdo is heading for England in the coming days to finalise a takeover of Super League – with the cost of clubs’ salary cap outlay set to be included in a deal.

Talks between the two competitions have been ongoing for a number of months, with NRL boss Peter V’landys setting a three-month deadline for a deal to be concluded.

As of right now, no offer has been put to English clubs, meaning detail is thin on the ground. But now, fresh details are starting to emerge about what a possible offer could look like.

And Abdo is reportedly bound for the United Kingdom this week to speak with officials to close off a deal once and for all.

Crucially, the financial aspect of any package is going to be what appeals to clubs who are perhaps on the fence about a takeover and what sort of control they would have to relinquish – but there is now the prospect of the £2.1million salary cap costs being covered by the NRL should they strike up an agreement.

That would instantly save Super League club owners a fortune, and free up cash to be spent elsewhere – as well as dramatically reducing outlay from the aforementioned owners.

But it would come at a price, with the NRL likely to seek a controlling stake that would give them a high degree of control. The Australian governing body would likely look to bring in a figurehead from Down Under that would run their operational guidance of Super League as a result.

The NRL are keen on a deal to ensure the long-term survival of Super League, but also to ensure that their brand gets worldwide traction. They were hugely impressed by Super League’s economic footprint on the Las Vegas games, and English clubs would likely remain a firm fixture of the concept moving forwards.

But with Abdo heading across the world to finalise a deal, it is now clear things are moving into a crucial phase – with clubs anticipating an offer in the coming weeks.