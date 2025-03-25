NRL clubs ‘set to circle’ Catalans Dragons star for 2026 move

Catalans Dragons powerhouse Tevita Pangai Jr could be back on the radar of NRL clubs just a handful of games into his Super League career.

That’s the view of Australia’s Fox Sports, who have offered a rave review of the prop’s performances in the early part of 2025 – spearheaded by his try against Castleford Tigers last Saturday.

Pangai Jr scored an impressive solo try in that win in West Yorkshire, and it has been picked up Down Under.

With the forward only signing a one-year deal in Perpignan, it has left the door firmly ajar for a swift return to the NRL and Fox are now speculating clubs are beginning to circle the player.

He would not be stopped 😤 Tevita Pangai powers over for the opener 💪#SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/ElLL108elD — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) March 22, 2025

They said: “Pangai Junior signed a one-year deal with Catalans and if he continues this form, he’ll be firmly on the radar of NRL teams for 2026 and beyond.”

Catalans have made a sluggish start to the new season, but back-to-back wins against Leeds and Castleford in the league have helped propel them up the early-season standings.

They host St Helens in Perpignan this weekend looking for a third successive victory before taking on Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup next week.

Pangai Jr emerged as a star in the NRL during stints with the likes of Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins. He has also been capped at international level for Tonga.

His acquisition by Catalans was heralded as a major coup – and it appears his form is beginning to attract attention back home already.

