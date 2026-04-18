NRL clubs ‘exploring’ possible purchase of Super League teams as Australian deal nears

NRL clubs are exploring opportunities to buy Super League clubs for pathways, loan deals and salary cap relief, according to reports down under.

The speculation comes amid talks of NRL investment into Super League, with CEO Andrew Abdo recently in Hull for crunch talks with RFL and RL Commercial bosses.

It also follows the establishment of several professional agreements between Super League and NRL clubs, with Penrith Panthers already having a connection with newly-promoted York Knights, but it would be the first significant multi-club model in rugby league.

NRL clubs explore buying Super League clubs – report

Per reports from the Courier Mail, some of the league’s biggest clubs are looking into outright buying or part-owning Super League clubs in order to give NRL clubs a pathway into England and offer players loan deals between sister clubs.

Rising Australian talent and NRL players could also be sent to partner clubs in England as part of any hypothetical deal.

However, any possible deals between clubs are entirely dependent on the NRL either taking control of or investing into Super League, with discussions between the two parties very much underway.

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Speaking to the Courier Mail, one NRL CEO said: “Buying or part-owning a Super League club is something NRL clubs are looking at, but it would all depend on whether the NRL invests in Super League.

“Only the wealthy NRL clubs could afford to buy an English franchise, but it would certainly have its advantages.”

Per the initial report, Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm were all namechecked as possible NRL clubs who were considering purchasing a team in England.

This isn’t the first time the Roosters have been linked with a similar move, either, with reports last year emerging that they were close to a deal with Salford Red Devils – in a move that would have seen the club rebranded as the Manchester Roosters – but it never came to fruition.

Rumours of NRL clubs looking into buying Super League counterparts is the latest in a line of cross-hemisphere investment talks, with a deal between the two parties edging closer and closer.

As mentioned above, NRL chief Abdo was recently in Hull to discuss what any investment like look like between the NRL and Super League, but he admitted there are still some hurdles to get over before any contracts can be signed.

“It’s not about an offer yet,” he told Love Rugby League on Thursday. “It’s about whether or not there’s an opportunity to do something together in a formal partnership. Sure, we can bring some capital investment but there’s quite a few things that need to occur still for that to happen on both sides.

“We’ve got stakeholders on our side and our board has been really clear around what’s required and our clubs will want to make sure this is something that’s going to create value for the sport overall.”

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