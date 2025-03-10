Leading Australian journalist Phil Rothfield has boldly predicted that Sydney Roosters should ‘buy out’ Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ contract at Hull KR: and says they ‘haven’t ruled out’ an NRL return.

The Roosters were comprehensively beaten in Round 1 of the new season over the weekend, conceding 50 points in a humiliating loss to Brisbane Broncos.

It has already left many fearing for their prospects under Trent Robinson in 2025 and Rothfield has identified Waerea-Hargreaves as a player who could make a massive difference: despite now plying his trade in Super League with the Robins.

Rothfield appeared on Triple M to discuss the Roosters’ woes and claimed the club should ‘buy out’ his one-year deal and launch an audacious bid to bring him back to the NRL.

Rothfield said: “You know what I’ve suggested, I reckon they should bring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves back, they should buy out his contract at Hull (KR). He’s going enormous over there.

“That footy team, that young side lack any sort of authority on the football field and that’s even with a Kangaroos prop in Lindsay Collins there.

“They’ve got to do something drastic to quickly fix that.”

Rothfield then went one step further and said he had spoken to people at the Roosters who ‘didn’t totally rule out’ a return this year.

“What I’m saying about Hargreaves is, he’s a culture player… I spoke to a couple of Roosters people over the weekend and they didn’t totally rule it out,” he said.

However, it appears highly unlikely any such move would happen on multiple fronts.

The Robins would have no intention of letting their star overseas recruit leave – and Waerea-Hargreaves is settled in England after making a start to life in Super League.

