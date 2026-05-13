The NRL are closing in on a plan to host a game in London as early as next season – and have earmarked the ideal venue they think will be perfect to stage a major event.

Australia’s premiere governing body has huge plans to take the NRL brand as far as possible worldwide, with intentions to stage games in multiple locations outside of its traditional roots in the coming years.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given how talks are ongoing between the NRL and Super League over an investment deal, the United Kingdom is near the top of that list, with London the location for any game that will be taken on the road and out of Australia.

And it has now emerged that the powerbrokers want to go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the same weekend as the Las Vegas event in early-2027, with two teams getting the opportunity to play at one of the best venues in the world.

That comes as perhaps a slight surprise given how Wembley Stadium had been mooted as the ideal location in the past for any such game.

But it is the venue that hosted the 2022 Challenge Cup final that is now emerging as the likely location for what would be a monumental fixture for rugby league on both sides of the world.

However, there is a slight catch: Tottenham’s precarious position in the Premier League.

With just two games of the season remaining, Spurs are still in the thick of a relegation battle, although they are currently ahead of West Ham United and sit just outside of the bottom three.

But the NRL face a delay in discovering the availability of the stadium should Spurs be relegated, with the fixture list for the Championship coming out later than the Premier League’s.

However, it remains high on the agenda for the NRL to lock in a deal in north London and ensure the competition plays a game in England with two of its biggest teams.

Andrew Abdo paid special attention to the deal when he was in the United Kingdom last month for meetings with the RFL over a possible deal.

He met with various venues but it is Tottenham which is at the front of the queue – and if Spurs can ensure their Premier League survival in the coming days, it will make a deal much easier and more realistic than ever for the NRL.