Andrew Abdo, the Chief Executive Officer of the NRL, has revealed the news that a new rugby league video game will finally be launched this year.

League fans haven’t seen a new release since Rugby League Live 4 was produced in 2017.

In the eight years which have passed since then, other sports including rugby union have football have seen countless games come and go – with ‘FIFA’ even rebranding to ‘EAFC’ during that time.

As a result, the clamour for a new rugby league video game has continued to grow, and it now appears that prayers have finally been answered.

NRL chief confirms new multi-platform rugby league video game launch with long wait to end

Abdo has been the NRL‘s CEO since September 2020 having been appointed after spending four years as the establishment’s Chief Commercial Officer in which he led the growth of the game’s total revenues by 12% per annum.

Speaking on the ‘Hello Sport’ podcast, he gave league and video game enthusiasts a reason to rejoice as he confirmed: “I’ve got good news, there’s a new game in the works.

“It’ll be multi-platform, it’ll be much more online and much more contemporary.

“It will be released this year.

“I love games and I’m a big believer (that) gamification is also a way of connecting with new fans. But also great for existing fans.

“It’s exciting for us because it’s another way for us to connect with fans out of the season (and) in-between games.”

Hailing from South Africa, Abdo – who made the move Down Under over a decade ago – has a background is in corporate finance.

He continued: “We don’t want to stop there with just the PS (PlayStation) or Xbox platforms, we also want to find other ways in which we can connect with rugby league fans in a fun way.

“Rugby League Live, I play all the time with my kids. I’m excited for the new version.”

